ASUS Introduces ProArt Mouse MD300 and ProArt Mouse Pad PS201 For Creators

ASUS ProArt Mouse MD300 is the first mouse that works with ASUS Dial, allowing creators to make quick and precise settings adjustments. This premium mouse also features a side scroll wheel and three buttons with professional-grade switches that provide tactile mouse clicks. ProArt Mouse MD300 has a high-performance laser sensor that tracks at up to 4200 dpi for unmatched precision, even when used on a glass surface. The ProArt Mouse MD300 uses pro-grade Omron switches. It is a wireless mouse with up to 150 days of battery life.ASUS ProArt Mouse Pad PS201 is precision-crafted for creative professionals and aims to complement the ASUS Pen. The mouse pad has two hidden magnets to dock the ASUS Pen, charging cable, and other accessories. The smooth, durable fabric is easy to clean with its water-repellent surface and sports the ASUS Antibacterial Guard ionic silver treatment. The mouse pad has a non-slip silicone base that provides a firm grip on the desk.To learn more, please visit the links below