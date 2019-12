ASUS Introduces Radeon RX 5500 XT Strix and Dual EVO Cards

ASUS ROG Strix

ASUS Dual EVO

The ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5500 XT is armed to dominate PC gaming. Components on the surface of the PCB are precisely soldered with Auto-Extreme technology, and two powerful fans leverage our new Axialtech design, which surpasses our own industry-leading fans from the last generation. In between those layers is a myriad of additional features like 0dB mode, IP5X dust resistance, a protective backplate, and more.Graphics Engine: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XTBus Standard: PCI Express 4.0OpenGL: OpenGL 4.6Video Memory: GDDR6 8GBEngine Clock – OC Mode: 1865 MHz (Boost clock) / 1737 MHz (Game clock)Engine Clock – Gaming Mode: 1845 MHz (Boost clock) / 1733 MHz (Game clock)Delivering a pure PC gaming experience, the ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5500 XT EVO melds performance and simplicity like no other. Axial-tech fans rated with IP5X dust resistance keep things clean and cool,while Auto-Extreme technology and a protective backplate ensure all-round reliability. It’s the perfect combination for a powerful plug-and-play experience.Graphics Engine: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XTBus Standard: PCI Express 4.0OpenGL: OpenGL 4.6Video Memory: GDDR6 8GBEngine Clock – OC Mode: 1865 MHz (Boost clock) / 1737 MHz (Game clock)Engine Clock – Gaming Mode: 1845 MHz (Boost clock) / 1733 MHz (Game clock)Both the ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5500 XT 8G and ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5500 XT EVO 8G will be available worldwide by December 12, 2019. The ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5500 XT O8G Gaming will have a SRP of £247.99, now available for pre-order at Scan Computers . The ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5500 XT O8G EVO will have an SRP of £209.99.