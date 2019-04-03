ASUS Introduces Radeon RX 5500 XT Strix and Dual EVO Cards

ASUS dishes out its own Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics cards under the STRIX Gaming and Dual EVO Series. ASUS introduces two Radeon RX 5500 XT models as of today with factory overclocks of up to 1865 MHz boost frequency (reference model up to 1845 MHz). The ASUS Strix Radeon RX 5500 XT and ASUS Dual Radeon 5500 XT EVO, in particular, are some of the first Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card to sport a longer PCB design than the reference model.
ASUS ROG Strix
The ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5500 XT is armed to dominate PC gaming. Components on the surface of the PCB are precisely soldered with Auto-Extreme technology, and two powerful fans leverage our new Axialtech design, which surpasses our own industry-leading fans from the last generation. In between those layers is a myriad of additional features like 0dB mode, IP5X dust resistance, a protective backplate, and more.
Specifications
Graphics Engine: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
Bus Standard: PCI Express 4.0
OpenGL: OpenGL 4.6
Video Memory: GDDR6 8GB
Engine Clock OC Mode: 1865 MHz (Boost clock) / 1737 MHz (Game clock)
Engine Clock Gaming Mode: 1845 MHz (Boost clock) / 1733 MHz (Game clock)
ASUS Dual EVO
Delivering a pure PC gaming experience, the ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5500 XT EVO melds performance and simplicity like no other. Axial-tech fans rated with IP5X dust resistance keep things clean and cool,
while Auto-Extreme technology and a protective backplate ensure all-round reliability. Its the perfect combination for a powerful plug-and-play experience.
Specifications
Graphics Engine: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
Bus Standard: PCI Express 4.0
OpenGL: OpenGL 4.6
Video Memory: GDDR6 8GB
Engine Clock OC Mode: 1865 MHz (Boost clock) / 1737 MHz (Game clock)
Engine Clock Gaming Mode: 1845 MHz (Boost clock) / 1733 MHz (Game clock)
Pricing and Availability
Both the ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5500 XT 8G and ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5500 XT EVO 8G will be available worldwide by December 12, 2019. The ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5500 XT O8G Gaming will have a SRP of £247.99, now available for pre-order at Scan Computers. The ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5500 XT O8G EVO will have an SRP of £209.99.