ASUS Introduces ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone

Grand Launch Livestream – July 22nd 2020

ROG Phone 3 Unboxing

ROG Phone 3 Tech Specs

Capacity: Up to 512G UFS 3.1 ROMCPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform (3.1GHz octa-core)GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 650Weight and Dimensions: 240 grams / 171mm x 78mm x 9.85mm (LWH)Display:- 6.59" 19.5:9 (2340 x 1080) 144 Hz / 1 ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR display- 650 nits outdoor-readable brightness- 1,000 nits peak brightness- HDR10 and HDR10+ certified- AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Main Rear Camera: Sony flagship IMX686 64 MP image sensorSecond Rear Camera: 13MP, 125° ultrawide-angle cameraThird Rear Camera: 5MP, Macro ModeFront Camera: 24MP, 27mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film cameraWireless Technology: Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1SIM Cards: Dual SIM Slot (supports 5G/4G/3G/2G Nano SIM card)Battery: 6000mAh, supports Quick Charge 4.0 and PD ChargingOperating System: Android 10 with ROG UIPackage Bundle:- AeroActive Cooler 3- Aero Case- USB-C to USB-C cable (120 cm)- USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter- Ejector pin (SIM tray needle)- USB power adapter (30.0W)- Documentation (user guide, warranty card)The ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone comes three different models, see pricing below:ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition 8GB RAM/256GB ROM: 799EURROG Phone 3 12GB RAM/512GB ROM: 999EURROG Phone 3 16GB RAM/512GB ROM: 1099EURLearn more about the ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone at ASUS.com