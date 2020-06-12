ASUS Introduces ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone

ASUS introduces the latest generation of the ROG Phone gaming smartphone  the ROG Phone 3 featuring a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform with advanced 5G mobile communication capabilities. Launched today, the ROG Phone 3 is designed to satisfy even the most demanding mobile gamer with its 144Hz 1ms 6.59-inch display and a massive 6000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging support.

The ROG Phone 3 also packs upgraded features for gaming like the AirTrigger 3 and other gaming-oriented features like the dual front-facing speakers and a range of modular accessories. The ROG Phone 3 features the GameCool 3 cooling system that uses an advanced 3D vapour chamber and large heat sink for efficient heat dissipation for sustained peak performance while gaming. One of the phones unique accessories is the AeroActive Cooler 3 clip-on external cooling fan that lowers the phones surface temperature by up to 4°C. The AeroActive Cooler 3 sports RGB lighting with ASUS Aura Sync support.

ROG Phone 3 Tech Specs


Capacity: Up to 512G UFS 3.1 ROM
CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform (3.1GHz octa-core)
GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 650
Weight and Dimensions: 240 grams / 171mm x 78mm x 9.85mm (LWH)
Display:
- 6.59" 19.5:9 (2340 x 1080) 144 Hz / 1 ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR display
- 650 nits outdoor-readable brightness
- 1,000 nits peak brightness
- HDR10 and HDR10+ certified
- AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Main Rear Camera: Sony flagship IMX686 64 MP image sensor
Second Rear Camera: 13MP, 125° ultrawide-angle camera
Third Rear Camera: 5MP, Macro Mode
Front Camera: 24MP, 27mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera
Wireless Technology: Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
SIM Cards: Dual SIM Slot (supports 5G/4G/3G/2G Nano SIM card)
Battery: 6000mAh, supports Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging
Operating System: Android 10 with ROG UI
Package Bundle:
- AeroActive Cooler 3
- Aero Case
- USB-C to USB-C cable (120 cm)
- USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter
- Ejector pin (SIM tray needle)
- USB power adapter (30.0W)
- Documentation (user guide, warranty card)

Pricing and Availability
The ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone comes three different models, see pricing below:
ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition 8GB RAM/256GB ROM: 799EUR
ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM/512GB ROM: 999EUR
ROG Phone 3 16GB RAM/512GB ROM: 1099EUR

Learn more about the ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone at ASUS.com.

