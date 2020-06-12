ASUS Introduces ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone

ASUS introduces the latest generation of the ROG Phone gaming smartphone the ROG Phone 3 featuring a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform with advanced 5G mobile communication capabilities. Launched today, the ROG Phone 3 is designed to satisfy even the most demanding mobile gamer with its 144Hz 1ms 6.59-inch display and a massive 6000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging support.
The ROG Phone 3 also packs upgraded features for gaming like the AirTrigger 3 and other gaming-oriented features like the dual front-facing speakers and a range of modular accessories. The ROG Phone 3 features the GameCool 3 cooling system that uses an advanced 3D vapour chamber and large heat sink for efficient heat dissipation for sustained peak performance while gaming. One of the phones unique accessories is the AeroActive Cooler 3 clip-on external cooling fan that lowers the phones surface temperature by up to 4°C. The AeroActive Cooler 3 sports RGB lighting with ASUS Aura Sync support.
Grand Launch Livestream July 22nd 2020
ROG Phone 3 Unboxing
ROG Phone 3 Tech Specs
Capacity: Up to 512G UFS 3.1 ROM
CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform (3.1GHz octa-core)
GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 650
Weight and Dimensions: 240 grams / 171mm x 78mm x 9.85mm (LWH)
Display:
- 6.59" 19.5:9 (2340 x 1080) 144 Hz / 1 ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR display
- 650 nits outdoor-readable brightness
- 1,000 nits peak brightness
- HDR10 and HDR10+ certified
- AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Main Rear Camera: Sony flagship IMX686 64 MP image sensor
Second Rear Camera: 13MP, 125° ultrawide-angle camera
Third Rear Camera: 5MP, Macro Mode
Front Camera: 24MP, 27mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera
Wireless Technology: Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
SIM Cards: Dual SIM Slot (supports 5G/4G/3G/2G Nano SIM card)
Battery: 6000mAh, supports Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging
Operating System: Android 10 with ROG UI
Package Bundle:
- AeroActive Cooler 3
- Aero Case
- USB-C to USB-C cable (120 cm)
- USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter
- Ejector pin (SIM tray needle)
- USB power adapter (30.0W)
- Documentation (user guide, warranty card)
Pricing and Availability
The ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone comes three different models, see pricing below:
ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition 8GB RAM/256GB ROM: 799EUR
ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM/512GB ROM: 999EUR
ROG Phone 3 16GB RAM/512GB ROM: 1099EUR
Learn more about the ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone at ASUS.com.