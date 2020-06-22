ASUS Introduces TUF Gaming Bronze Series PSUs

ASUS introduces the TUF Gaming Bronze Series power supply units designed for entry-level gaming PCs without compromising in reliability and durability. Offered in 550W and 650W models, the TUF Gaming Bronze PSUs come with military-grade certification and ASUSs advanced Axial-tech fan design. The ASUS TUF Gaming Bronze PSUs also feature 0dB Technology that offers pure silent operation at low loads. The TUF Gaming Bronze Series is backed with an impressive 6-year warranty.
The TUF Gaming Bronze Series power supply units are designed to by fully compatible and aesthetically complement the ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance line-up of components from motherboards to cooling components.
Key FeaturesCapacitors and chokes pass demanding tests to achieve Military-grade Certification.
Dual ball fan bearings can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs.
A protective PCB coating protects against moisture, dust, and extreme temperatures.
An 80 Plus Bronze Certification is earned with high-quality components that pass rigorous testing.
Axial-tech fan design features a smaller fan hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring that increases downward air pressure.
0dB technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence.
Sleeved cables leave your rig looking tactically clean.
6-year warranty included.
No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more, visit the product page links below:
ASUS TUF Gaming 550W Bronze
ASUS TUF Gaming 650W Bronze