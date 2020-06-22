ASUS Introduces TUF Gaming Bronze Series PSUs

Key Features

Capacitors and chokes pass demanding tests to achieve Military-grade Certification.Dual ball fan bearings can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs.A protective PCB coating protects against moisture, dust, and extreme temperatures.An 80 Plus Bronze Certification is earned with high-quality components that pass rigorous testing.Axial-tech fan design features a smaller fan hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring that increases downward air pressure.0dB technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence.Sleeved cables leave your rig looking tactically clean.6-year warranty included.No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more, visit the product page links below: