ASUS Introduces Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 Designed for Airflow-Restricted Enclosures

ASUS introduces the ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GDDR6X graphics cards designed for environments with restricted airflow such as workstation PCs. The ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 features a slimmer 2-slot thick blower-type cooler for a smaller footprint for multi-card setups. It features a redesigned shroud to optimize cooling in airflow-restricted enclosures. The ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards power connectors are all located on the far side for cleaner and easier cable management.
Redesigned ShroudThe ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 features a new shroud design that not only looks clean but also optimizes cooling on several fronts. The shroud is packed with meticulously designed angles to effectively funnel air to the 80mm blower fan.
Dull Ball Fan BearingsASUS fitted the 80mm blower fan of the Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 with Dual-Ball Bearing that offers twice the durability of Sleeve Bearing designs.
Stainless Steel BracketThe ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 sports a 304 stainless steel rear I/O bracket thats more resistant to corrosion.
Streamlined Cable ManagementUnique to the ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 3090, the two 8-pin PCIe power connectors are all located on the far side of the graphics card for cleaner and simplified cable management.
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card at ASUS.com