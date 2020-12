ASUS Introduces Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 Designed for Airflow-Restricted Enclosures

Redesigned Shroud

Dull Ball Fan Bearings

Stainless Steel Bracket

Streamlined Cable Management

The ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 features a new shroud design that not only looks clean but also optimizes cooling on several fronts. The shroud is packed with meticulously designed angles to effectively funnel air to the 80mm blower fan.ASUS fitted the 80mm blower fan of the Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 with Dual-Ball Bearing that offers twice the durability of Sleeve Bearing designs.The ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 sports a 304 stainless steel rear I/O bracket that’s more resistant to corrosion.Unique to the ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 3090, the two 8-pin PCIe power connectors are all located on the far side of the graphics card for cleaner and simplified cable management.ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card at ASUS.com