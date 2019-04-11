ASUS Intros Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI Designed For Intel NUC 9 Extreme and Pro Kits

ASUS introduces the new Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI graphics card designed for the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit and Intel NUC 9 Pro Kit. Intel presented the prototypes of the NUC 9 Extreme Kit and NUC 9 Pro Kit at CES 2020 which sports a unique hardware layout unlike any Intel NUC released before. It sports a small-form-factor chassis with a slot for a small-form-factor discrete graphics card. ASUS developed the Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI to have a 2-slot design thats less than 200mm to be compatible with the Intel NUC 9 Extreme and Pro kits. ASUS will also be releasing the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2060 MINI and GeForce GTX 1660 that will have certified compatibility with the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit and NUC 9 Pro Kit.
Kent Chien, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Multimedia Business Unit at ASUS, said, We are proud that Intel came to us for a GPU solution for their innovative new design and are very satisfied with the performance we are able to squeeze into such a small footprint. The Intel NUC team is excited to be working with ASUS to enable high-end innovative graphics solutions in the mini-PC ecosystem, said Joel Christensen, Intel NUC General Manager. High performance in small solutions provides great opportunities for our customers.
Compact DesignASUS worked closely with Intel to create a compact high-performance graphics card powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU that will precisely fit in the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit and Intel NUC 9 Pro Kit. ASUS uses the latest Axial-tech fans that are also used on top-end ASUS graphics cards. The Axial-tech fans deliver higher static pressure compared to conventional fan designs for better cooling. Axial-tech fans feature a smaller hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring to whisk air efficiently through the entire heatsink.
Auto-Extreme TechnologyAuto-Extreme technology is an automated manufacturing process that sets new standards in the industry by completing all soldering in a single pass. This reduces thermal strain on components and avoids the use of harsh cleaning chemicals, resulting in less environmental impact, lower manufacturing power consumption, and a more reliable product overall.
Pricing and Availability
The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI will be available worldwide on January 8, 2020, pricing info not available as of this writing. The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2060 MINI and GTX 1660 SUPER are expected to launch in Q1 2020.