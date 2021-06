ASUS Intros First ROG Strix Router: ROG Strix GS-AX5400 Gaming Router

ROG Strix GS-AX5400 Features

The ROG Strix GS-AX5400 gaming router delivers fast and smooth WiFi speeds of up to 5400 Mbps. The gaming router’s dedicated Gaming Port automatically prioritizes the wired gaming device to ensure lag-free gaming. Use Gear Accelerator to maximize your devices' performance and stop them from battling for bandwidth with each other. The simple online control panel lets you prioritize any wired or wireless devices remotely. The gaming router’s Game Boost function is an adaptive QoS feature that prioritizes gaming to deliver the lowest latency possible.– Enjoy ultrafast speeds up to 5400 Mbps with 160 MHz WiFi 6 channels– Mobile Game Mode, dedicated Gaming Port and Gear Accelerator let you optimize any type of gaming on mobile, console or PC– Run a VPN and an ordinary internet connection simultaneously, allowing maximum speed even if other network users need to use a VPN– Instant Guard secures public WiFi connections anywhere in the world using GS-AX5400, with just a click– Create a flexible, seamless whole-home mesh network with AiMesh-compatible routersASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG Strix GS-AX5400 at rog.asus.com