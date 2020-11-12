ASUS Intros First ROG Strix Router: ROG Strix GS-AX5400 Gaming Router

ASUS introduces its first ROG Strix gaming router the ROG Strix GS-AX5400. The ROG Strix GS-AX5400 is a dual-band WiFi 6 gaming router with a plethora of gaming-oriented features including a dedicated gaming port, Mobile Game Mode, Gear Accelerator, VPN Fusion, Adaptive QoS, ASUS AiMesh Support, and PlayStation 5 compatibility. The gaming router also features ASUS Aura RGB lighting.
The ROG Strix GS-AX5400 gaming router delivers fast and smooth WiFi speeds of up to 5400 Mbps. The gaming routers dedicated Gaming Port automatically prioritizes the wired gaming device to ensure lag-free gaming. Use Gear Accelerator to maximize your devices' performance and stop them from battling for bandwidth with each other. The simple online control panel lets you prioritize any wired or wireless devices remotely. The gaming routers Game Boost function is an adaptive QoS feature that prioritizes gaming to deliver the lowest latency possible.
ROG Strix GS-AX5400 FeaturesNew-generation WiFi 6 Enjoy ultrafast speeds up to 5400 Mbps with 160 MHz WiFi 6 channels
Fully optimized gaming Mobile Game Mode, dedicated Gaming Port and Gear Accelerator let you optimize any type of gaming on mobile, console or PC
VPN Fusion Run a VPN and an ordinary internet connection simultaneously, allowing maximum speed even if other network users need to use a VPN
More privacy, anywhere Instant Guard secures public WiFi connections anywhere in the world using GS-AX5400, with just a click
ASUS AiMesh support Create a flexible, seamless whole-home mesh network with AiMesh-compatible routers
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG Strix GS-AX5400 at rog.asus.com