ASUS Intros ProArt Display PA32UCX-PK Mini LED Professional Monitor

ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCX-PK Key Features

- 32-inch 4K HDR display for professionals features 1,152-zone mini-LED backlight with 1,200 cd/m2 peak brightness- ASUS Off-Axis Contrast Optimization technology reduces halo effects by 80% and provides a 7X contrast-ratio enhancement for dark parts of the image when viewing the screen from an angle- True 10 bit colour with Quantum-dot technology provides 89% Rec. 2020, 99.5% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB colour space for exceptional colour fidelity- Support multiple HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR-10, HLG) presents lifelike experience and flexibility- World-leading delta-E <1 colour difference value for the sRGB and Adobe RGB colour spaces and ASUS ProArt Hardware Calibration technology for colour-accuracy optimization, uniformity and colour profile write-back- Thunderbolt 3 USB-C supports data transfers at up to 40 Gbps, and Power Delivery provides up to 60W of power to external devicesThe ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCX-PK Professional Monitor is currently available for pre-order at B&H for US$4,499.00.Learn more about the ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCX-PK 4K mini LED professional monitor at ASUS.com