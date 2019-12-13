ASUS Intros ProArt Display PA32UCX-PK Mini LED Professional Monitor

ASUS introduces the ProArt Display PA32UCX-PK 32-inch 4K HDR professional monitor featuring mini LED technology delivering a peak brightness of 1200 nits and superb colour accuracy. Designed for professional content creators, the ProArt Display PA32UCX-PK comes with a host of advanced features including the ASUS Smart HDR Technology, Dolby Vision, and Off-Axis Contrast Optimization.
The ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCX-PK comes with an X-rite i1 Display Pro Calibrator allowing professional content creators to calibrate the monitor using ASUS ProArt Hardware Calibration. The monitor also comes with a monitor hood for better visual focus for content creation and a Thunderbolt 3 cable.
ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCX-PK Key Features
- 32-inch 4K HDR display for professionals features 1,152-zone mini-LED backlight with 1,200 cd/m2 peak brightness
- ASUS Off-Axis Contrast Optimization technology reduces halo effects by 80% and provides a 7X contrast-ratio enhancement for dark parts of the image when viewing the screen from an angle
- True 10 bit colour with Quantum-dot technology provides 89% Rec. 2020, 99.5% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB colour space for exceptional colour fidelity
- Support multiple HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR-10, HLG) presents lifelike experience and flexibility
- World-leading delta-E <1 colour difference value for the sRGB and Adobe RGB colour spaces and ASUS ProArt Hardware Calibration technology for colour-accuracy optimization, uniformity and colour profile write-back
- Thunderbolt 3 USB-C supports data transfers at up to 40 Gbps, and Power Delivery provides up to 60W of power to external devices
Availability and Pricing
The ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCX-PK Professional Monitor is currently available for pre-order at B&H for US$4,499.00.
Learn more about the ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCX-PK 4K mini LED professional monitor at ASUS.com.