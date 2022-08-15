ASUS Intros ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi Motherboard

ASUS is thrilled to announce the launch of the ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi, a feature-rich Mini-ITX motherboard designed specifically for small-form-factor (SFF) AMD AM5 platform builds.
With the introduction of the NVIDIA SFF-Ready guidelines, building compact yet powerful gaming rigs has never been easier. The ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi aims to be the perfect solution for gamers and enthusiasts who demand top-tier performance in a space-saving design.
Maximized Performance in a Compact Package
The ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi may be small enough to fit in the palm of your hands, but it is packed with the latest in ASUS and AMDs technology. Designed to meet the demands of the most powerful components available, this motherboard features a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, ready to accommodate the latest high-performance GPUs that fit within an SFF chassis. Additionally, the motherboard supports dual DDR5 memory sticks, ensuring blazing-fast speeds and responsiveness.
Two onboard M.2 slots, one PCIe 5.0 and one PCIe 4.0, provide ample storage options, making it easier than ever to equip your build with the fastest drives on the market. Combined with the integrated WiFi 7 support and a 2.5 Gb Ethernet port, the ROG Strix X870-I should deliver exceptional networking capabilities for uninterrupted gaming and streaming experiences.
Innovative Thermal Design for Unmatched Performance
The ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi is engineered with an innovative thermal design that ensures optimal cooling even in the tight confines of an SFF build. Robust VRM heatsinks with a dedicated fan, an L-shaped backplate, and additional cooling for the M.2 slots and chipset ensure that your components remain cool and stable, even during intense gaming sessions.
Exclusive Features for the Ultimate Gaming Experience
ASUS goes above and beyond to enhance the SFF building experience with two exclusive additions to the ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi. The ROG FPS card is a space-saving feature that provides easy access to front-panel headers, two SATA ports, a CPU overvoltage header, and a PCIe mode switch for legacy expansion cards. This card ensures that users can maximize their builds potential without compromising on space.
The second addition is the ROG Strix Hive II, an external control interface that addresses common challenges faced by Mini-ITX builders. The Hive II houses premium audio hardware, including the ESS Sabre 9260Q DAC, offering high-fidelity sound in a compact form. With a built-in volume knob, press-to-mute functionality, and an intuitive ASUS Q-LED array, gamers can easily control their audio and quickly diagnose any build issues.
The Hive II also provides two USB 10 Gbps ports, a physical power button, and a FlexKey button, making it a versatile addition to any SFF setup.
Simplifying the SFF Build Process
Building a Mini-ITX PC has always required careful consideration of space and component compatibility. The ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi simplifies this process, offering a seamless building experience without sacrificing performance.
Learn more about the ASUS ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi.