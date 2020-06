ASUS Intros ROG Strix XG17AHP Portable 240Hz Gaming Monitor with Stand

Key Features

- 17.3-inch Full HD portable IPS gaming monitor with a 240 Hz refresh rate and adaptive-sync for smooth, tear-free gameplay experiences- Powerful built-in 7800 mAh battery for up to 3hrs of on-the-go use at 240 Hz, plus quick-charge technology for 120 minutes usage at 240Hz in just one hour- USB-C and micro-HDMI ports provide versatile connectivity with smartphones, laptops, game consoles, cameras, tablets and more- Slim, lightweight design that’s comfortably portable, at just 1060g and only 1cm thin- Foldable ROG Tripod and ROG Smart Cover make it easy to optimize viewing positions for work or play, in all scenariosThe ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHP Portable USB-C Gaming Monitor is currently listed at JD.com for 4999 Chinese Yuan and at Newegg for US$599.99. ASUS did not reveal information on pricing and availability to other regions. Learn more about the ROG Strix XG17AHP at ASUS.com