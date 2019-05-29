ASUS Intros ROG Strix XG17AHP Portable 240Hz Gaming Monitor with Stand

ASUS introduces the ROG Strix XG17AHP portable 17.3-inch 240Hz gaming monitor now with a stand. A variant of the ROG Strix XG17AHPE 240Hz portable gaming monitor showcased at COMPUTEX 2019, the ROG Strix XG17AHP sports the same 17.3-inch 240Hz Full HD display panel and USB-C connectivity with the addition of the ROG Tripod stand offering better versatility than the XG17AHPE.
The stand features a quick-release mechanism for easy setup. The same mechanism is also used with the monitor for easy dismantling. The stand offers a standard monitor view with a wide 178° viewing angles which you can tag along anywhere. The ROG tripod folds into a compact package that fits any laptop bag including the included slim ROG bag.
The ROG Strix XG17AHP portable gaming monitor packs a 7800mAh battery that offers up to 3 hours of on-the-go use at a smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Its USB-C connectivity allows the gaming monitor to connect with ultrabooks, mini PCs, laptops, game consoles, cameras, smartphones, tablets, and more.
Key Features
- 17.3-inch Full HD portable IPS gaming monitor with a 240 Hz refresh rate and adaptive-sync for smooth, tear-free gameplay experiences
- Powerful built-in 7800 mAh battery for up to 3hrs of on-the-go use at 240 Hz, plus quick-charge technology for 120 minutes usage at 240Hz in just one hour
- USB-C and micro-HDMI ports provide versatile connectivity with smartphones, laptops, game consoles, cameras, tablets and more
- Slim, lightweight design thats comfortably portable, at just 1060g and only 1cm thin
- Foldable ROG Tripod and ROG Smart Cover make it easy to optimize viewing positions for work or play, in all scenarios
Pricing and Availability
The ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHP Portable USB-C Gaming Monitor is currently listed at JD.com for 4999 Chinese Yuan and at Newegg for US$599.99. ASUS did not reveal information on pricing and availability to other regions. Learn more about the ROG Strix XG17AHP at ASUS.com