ASUS Intros ZenScreen MB14AC Portable Monitor

ASUS introduces the ZenScreen MB14AC 14-inch IPS portable monitor featuring USB connectivity and an ultra-slim profile weighing just 590 grams. The ASUS ZenScreen MB14AC is ideal for professionals on the go that seek to improve productivity with a second or larger display. The portable monitor supports both USB-C and USB-A connections making it compatible with a wide range of devices from laptops to smartphones. The USB connection works for both power and video transmission from the host device making it simple and neat to set up.
The ASUS ZenScreen MB14AC can be used vertically and horizontally with its automatic screen orientation using the DisplayWidget software. This allows the user to switch between landscape and portrait modes in a jiffy. The ZenScreen MB14AC features a Full HD IPS panel with superb colour and contrast and wide viewing angles. The portable monitor also features the ASUS Eye Care technology which includes the ASUS blue light filter and ASUS flicker-free technology.
ASUS ZenScreen MB14AC Features
- Features a hybrid-signal solution that supports power and video transmission, and enables compatibility with any laptop with a USB Type-C or Type-A port
- Can automatically sense its orientation and switch the monitor between landscape and portrait modes
- 14-inch Full HD portable anti-glare IPS display with an ultra-slim design helps you get things done more efficiently when youre on the go
- A foldable smart case can be turned into a stand to prop the monitor up in either portrait or landscape mode
- ASUS Eye Care monitors feature TÜV Rheinland-certified Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies to ensure a comfortable viewing experience
ASUS did not reveal information regarding the pricing and availability of the portable monitor. Learn more about the ASUS ZenScreen MB14AC at ASUS.com.