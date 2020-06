ASUS Intros ZenScreen MB14AC Portable Monitor

ASUS ZenScreen MB14AC Features

- Features a hybrid-signal solution that supports power and video transmission, and enables compatibility with any laptop with a USB Type-C or Type-A port- Can automatically sense its orientation and switch the monitor between landscape and portrait modes- 14-inch Full HD portable anti-glare IPS display with an ultra-slim design helps you get things done more efficiently when you’re on the go- A foldable smart case can be turned into a stand to prop the monitor up in either portrait or landscape mode- ASUS Eye Care monitors feature TÜV Rheinland -certified Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies to ensure a comfortable viewing experienceASUS did not reveal information regarding the pricing and availability of the portable monitor. Learn more about the ASUS ZenScreen MB14AC at ASUS.com