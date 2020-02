ASUS Issues Free Upgrade on ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-Series Cards

The initial batches of the ASUS ROG Strix 5700-Series graphics cards were built using AMD’s guidelines. ASUS received reports of temperature issues which lead to further research and development to find the optimal PSI range or mounting pressure without compromising the graphics card’s reliability.ASUS improved all ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics cards shipped from January 2020 forward feature new screws that increase cooler mounting pressure to 50-60 PSI, resulting in improved heat transfer from the GPU to the heatsink.To users of ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics cards shipped prior to January 2020, ASUS will be offering the new mounting screws at a free upgrade. Users may contact the nearest ASUS service centre starting in March 2020.Eligible ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics card models are listed below:90YV0D90-M0NA00 (Universal)90YV0D90-M0TA00 (Taiwan)90YV0D90-M0CA00 (China)90YV0D90-M0IA00 (India)90YV0D90-MTAA00 (North America)90YV0D90-M0AA00 (North America)90YV0D90-M0NB00 (Bulk pack)90YV0DD0-M0NA00 (Universal)90YV0DD0-M0TA00 (Taiwan)90YV0DD0-M0CA00 (China)90YV0DD0-M0IA00 (India)90YV0DD0-MTAA00 (North America)90YV0DD0-M0AA00 (North America)90YV0DD0-M0NB00 (Bulk pack)Check out our ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 5700 XT OC review here.