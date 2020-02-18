ASUS Issues Free Upgrade on ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-Series Cards
ASUS issues a free upgrade on the ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-Series graphics cards with regards to thermal performance and cooler mounting pressure. During the design phase, AMD shares documents with our engineers that outline specifications and tolerances to ensure performance and reliability margins are maintained. For the Radeon RX 5700 series of GPUs, AMD recommends the following mounting pressure range for coolers:
The initial batches of the ASUS ROG Strix 5700-Series graphics cards were built using AMDs guidelines. ASUS received reports of temperature issues which lead to further research and development to find the optimal PSI range or mounting pressure without compromising the graphics cards reliability.
ASUS improved all ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics cards shipped from January 2020 forward feature new screws that increase cooler mounting pressure to 50-60 PSI, resulting in improved heat transfer from the GPU to the heatsink.
To users of ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics cards shipped prior to January 2020, ASUS will be offering the new mounting screws at a free upgrade. Users may contact the nearest ASUS service centre starting in March 2020.
Eligible ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics card models are listed below:
ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 XT series
90YV0D90-M0NA00 (Universal)
90YV0D90-M0TA00 (Taiwan)
90YV0D90-M0CA00 (China)
90YV0D90-M0IA00 (India)
90YV0D90-MTAA00 (North America)
90YV0D90-M0AA00 (North America)
90YV0D90-M0NB00 (Bulk pack)
ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 series
90YV0DD0-M0NA00 (Universal)
90YV0DD0-M0TA00 (Taiwan)
90YV0DD0-M0CA00 (China)
90YV0DD0-M0IA00 (India)
90YV0DD0-MTAA00 (North America)
90YV0DD0-M0AA00 (North America)
90YV0DD0-M0NB00 (Bulk pack)
Check out our ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 5700 XT OC review here.
Source: ASUS
