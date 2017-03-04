ASUS Launch Two Radeon RX 5600 XT Video Cards; More to Come in March

ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-T6G-GAMING



- AMD Radeon Stream processors: 2304

- OC mode boost clock: ~1770 MHz

- OC mode game clock2: up to 1670 MHz

- Gaming mode boost clock: ~1750 MHz

- Gaming mode game clock: up to 1670 MHz

- 6 GB GDDR6 memory

- Memory speed: 14Gbps

- PCIe interface: 4.0

- 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output

- 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4



ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-O6G-GAMING



- AMD Radeon Stream processors: 2304

- OC mode boost clock: ~1770 MHz

- OC mode game clock : up to 1670 MHz

- Gaming mode boost clock: ~1750 MHz

- Gaming mode game clock: up to 1670 MHz

- 6 GB GDDR6 memory

- Memory speed: 14Gbps

- PCIe interface: 4.0

- 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output

- 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4

TUF 3-RX5600XT-O6G-EVO-GAMING



- AMD Radeon Stream processors: 2304

- OC mode boost clock: ~1770MHz

- OC mode game clock: up to 1660MHz

- Gaming mode boost clock: ~1750 MHz

- Gaming mode game clock: up to 1615 MHz

- 6 GB GDDR6 memory

- Memory speed: 12Gbps

- PCIe interface: 4.0

- 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output

- 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.

DUAL-RX5600XT-O6G-EVO



- AMD Radeon Stream processors: 2304

- 6 GB GDDR6 memory

- PCIe interface: 4.0

- Memory speed: 12Gbps

- 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output

- 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4



Other specifications to be confirmed

today announced three new Radeon graphics cards, includingandmodels. These new GPUs bring custom PCBs, power design, and cooling to AMDs new chipset, allowing greater performance compared to the reference design. For gamers looking for solid framerates at 1080p resolution, the ASUS Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards are prepared to deliver.The ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT is armed to dominate 1080p gaming. Components on the surface of the PCB are precisely soldered with Auto-Extreme Technology and the GPU chip is cooled using MaxContact and a beefy heatsink. On top, three fans leverage our new Axial-tech design, which surpasses our own industry-leading fans from the last generation. In-between those layers are a myriad of additional features like 0dB mode, a reinforced frame, Super Alloy Power II components and more.The TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO equips three powerful fans to up the ante for cooling, without sacrificing the durability that makes it TUF. Each card is built using Auto-Extreme manufacturing, protected by a rigid backplate that prevents PCB flex, and utiliszes durable dual ball fan bearings. And, its all backed by a rigorous battery of validation tests to ensure compatibility with the latest TUF products. The TUF Gaming X3 EVO is the super-cooled tank of graphics cards.Delivering the latest gaming experience from AMD in its purest form, the Dual Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO melds performance and simplicity like no other. To keep temperatures in check, two Axial-tech fans propel air over a huge heatsink, and Auto-Extreme Technology ensures all-around reliability. Its the perfect combination for a powerful plug-and-play experience.ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT and ASUS TUF Gaming X3 EVO Radeon RX 5600 XT will be available worldwide on Jan 21, 2020. ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO will be available worldwide in March, 2020. UK MSRP guidance will be updated shortly.