ASUS Launches New Cashback offer Exclusively for B550 Chipset and AMD CPUs

ASUS is offering not just one but two cashbacks for early adopters of an ASUS ROG or TUF B550 motherboard with an eligible AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processor offering up to £75 cashback. Furthermore, a purchase from selected retailer can be stacked with the currently active and UK-exclusive Rate My Gear program which can give another £25 cashback for any motherboard review on your selected retailer. The ASUS B550 motherboard and AMD Ryzen 3000 processor doesnt need to be purchased together, they can be purchased separately from separate eligible retailers.
To avail the cashback promotion, purchase an eligible bundle of an ASUS B550 motherboard and AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPU between the promotion period at a participating dealer. Register your motherboard and upload your invoice during the redemption period. The cashback will be sent to your bank account. Users can stack up this promotion with the Rate my Gear cashback promotion for a combined total of up to £100.
Promotion Period: 16th June 2020 - 19th July 2020
Redemption Period: 30th June 2020 - 16th August 2020
Participating Dealers
AWD-IT
Box.co.uk
CCL Computers
Ebuyer
Overclockers UK
Novatech
Currys PC World
Scan Computers
Learn more about the AMD B550 and AMD CPU cashback promo here.
Learn more about the ASUS Rate my Gear cashback promotion here.
