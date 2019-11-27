ASUS Launches ROG Moba 5R AMD Advantage Gaming Laptop

ASUS launches the ROG Moba 5R, ASUS own take on the AMD Advantage technology with the laptop fitted with an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series processor paired with an AMD Radeon graphics. The ROG Moba 5R AMD Advantage gaming laptop appeared listed online at a Chinese e-tailer. It comes equipped with a top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core, 16-thread processor with an AMD Radeon RX 6800M 12GB graphics. The all-AMD-powered gaming laptop sports a 1080p display with a swift 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and FreeSync Premium support.
For storage, the ROG Moba 5R is packed with a 512GB NVMe SSD and 16GB of DDR4 memory, upgradeable to 64GB. For wireless networking, the laptop features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with ROG RangeBoost. The ROG Moba 5R also sports an RGB backlit keyboard powered by ASUS Aura RGB and Dolby Atmos audio. The gaming laptop uses a compact USB-C 100W power brick.
AMD Advantage
AMD Advantage delivers next-level gaming experiences with AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics. MSI had recently released their AMD Advantage Edition laptops including the latest Bravo 15, Delta 15 and Alpha 15/17 models. However, the ASUS ROG Moba 5R features superior configuration with its Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics with 12GB of GDDR6 graphics memory. With such configuration, the ROG Moba 5R is fitted with a 90Wh battery and power delivery of up to 190W.
Cutting-Edge Cooling
Having high-performance components, the ROG Moba 5R doesnt compromise in cooling having six high-performance heat pipes and dual arc flow cooling fans. The arc flow fans feature tiny 0.1mm blades, each fan comprising of 84 blades delivering an improved cooling performance of up to 17% to the CPU and up to 20% to the GPU compared to traditional cooling fan design. To superb heat dissipation, ROG used the Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut liquid metal thermal compound with 73 W/mk thermal conductivity.
300Hz Gaming Display
The ROG Moba 5R is fitted with a 300MHz 3ms IPS display with 100% sRGB coverage, delivering immersive gaming visuals with accurate colours. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology to deliver smooth gameplays powered by its AMD Radeon graphics.
Pricing and Availability
The ROG Moba 5R Gaming Laptop is currently listed at the ROG Flagship Store at JD.com for 13,999 Yuan, approximately US$2,160.