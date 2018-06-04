ASUS Launches ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone
ASUS launches the new ROG Phone 5 gaming phone via YouTube today. The new ROG Phone 5 sports a 6.78 144Hz AMOLED display with 1200 nits peak brightness and a 1080 x 2448 resolution. It will be available in the Phantom Black and Storm White models, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform. The ROG Phone 5 Phantom Black is packed with 8GB memory and 128GB storage while the ROG Phone 5 Storm White is packed with 16GB memory and 256GB storage.
ASUS will also be released a premium model the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in Storm White colour. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will be sporting 18GB memory running at 3200MHz which ASUS claims to be the worlds first. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate also packs a massive 512GB storage. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes bundled with a fan gift collection.
Re-watch the virtual launch event on the YouTube video below.
Pricing
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: 999
ROG Phone 5 (Storm White): 899
ROG Phone 5 (Phantom Black): 799
