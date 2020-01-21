ASUS Launches ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro Gaming Phones

Today, ASUS unveils the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming phones the brands latest gaming phones featured on the Those Who Dare virtual launch event. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming phones are decked out with the latest smartphone technologies and gaming-oriented features. Both phones are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and sport a 6.78 165Hz Samsung AMOLED display for pin-sharp gaming and HDR video playback.
The ROG Phone 6 comes in Phantom Black and Storm White colours, both colour options available in 8GB and 12GB memory options. All ROG Phone 6 models come with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The more premium ROG Phone 6 Pro model is available in Storm White colour only and comes with 18GB memory and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Both the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are fitted with a 6000mAh high-capacity battery that supports Quick Charging 5.0.
Those Who Dare Event Highlights
AeroActive Cooler 6
The AeroActive Cooler has been a signature accessory of the ROG Phone Series gaming phones since the first generation. The AeroActive Cooler 6 is the sixth iteration of this active cooler and has become more flashy and advanced. The next-generation AeroActive Cooler 6 features a thermoelectric AI cooling system for active temperature control, along with physical gaming buttons. So aside from providing active cooling to the ROG Phone 6, users will get access to four physical buttons providing a handheld console-like control and experience. Of course, the AeroActive Cooler 6 comes with ASUS Aura RGB lighting.
Pricing
The ROG Phone 6 starts at £899 while the ROG Phone 6 Pro retails for £1,099. To learn more about the ROG Phone 6 gaming phones and specifications in detail, please visit the links below.
