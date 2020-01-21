ASUS Launches ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro Gaming Phones

Those Who Dare Event Highlights





ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro Launch



AeroActive Cooler 6

The AeroActive Cooler has been a signature accessory of the ROG Phone Series gaming phones since the first generation. The AeroActive Cooler 6 is the sixth iteration of this active cooler and has become more flashy and advanced. The next-generation AeroActive Cooler 6 features a thermoelectric AI cooling system for active temperature control, along with physical gaming buttons. So aside from providing active cooling to the ROG Phone 6, users will get access to four physical buttons providing a handheld console-like control and experience. Of course, the AeroActive Cooler 6 comes with ASUS Aura RGB lighting.The ROG Phone 6 starts at £899 while the ROG Phone 6 Pro retails for £1,099. To learn more about the ROG Phone 6 gaming phones and specifications in detail, please visit the links below.