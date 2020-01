ASUS Launches ROG Strix XG17AHPE Portable Gaming Monitor

ROG Strix XG17AHPE Key Features

ROG Strix XG17AHPE Demo at COMPUTEX 2019

Images

- 17.3-inch Full HD portable IPS gaming monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time and adaptive-sync smooth, tear-free gameplay experiences- Powerful built-in 7800 mAh battery for up to 3.5hrs of on-the-go use at 240 Hz, plus quick-charge technology for 120 minutes usage at 240Hz in just one-hour charge time- USB-C and micro-HDMI ports provide versatile connectivity with smartphones, laptops, game consoles, cameras, tablets and more- Slim, lightweight design that’s comfortably portable, at just 1060g and only 1cm thin- Smart Case makes it easy to optimize viewing positions for work or play, in all scenariosASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG Strix XG17AHPE Portable USB Type-C Gaming Monitor here.