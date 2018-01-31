ASUS Launches ROG Strix XG17AHPE Portable Gaming Monitor

Today, ASUS officially launches the ROG Strix XG17AHPE portable gaming monitor that was first seen at COMPUTEX 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan as the ROG Strix XG17. The ROG Strix XG17AHPE is a 17.3-inch portable display featuring an IPS panel with Full HD (1920x1080) resolution sporting a swift 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It also features a wide 178° viewing angles and supports Adaptive-Sync technology for buttery-smooth gaming visuals. The ROG Strix XG17AHPE Portable Gaming Monitor comes with USB Type-C and micro HDMI 2.0 input ports offering versatile connectivity with different devices including laptops, mini-PCs, smartphones, consoles, tablets, cameras, and others.
The ROG Strix XG17AHPE comes in a slim and lightweight design that is only 10mm thin and weighs at just 1060 grams, much like a thin ultrabook. It comes with a built-in 7800 mAh battery that offers up to 3.5 hours of on-the-go use at a smooth 240Hz. The ROG Strix XG17AHPE supports fast-charging via USB-C. The ROG Strix XG17AHPE also comes with front-firing stereo speakers powered by a built-in ESS 9118 DAC converter that delivers 24-bit/192kHz lossless playback for clear and immersive gaming audio.
ROG Strix XG17AHPE Key Features- 17.3-inch Full HD portable IPS gaming monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time and adaptive-sync smooth, tear-free gameplay experiences
- Powerful built-in 7800 mAh battery for up to 3.5hrs of on-the-go use at 240 Hz, plus quick-charge technology for 120 minutes usage at 240Hz in just one-hour charge time
- USB-C and micro-HDMI ports provide versatile connectivity with smartphones, laptops, game consoles, cameras, tablets and more
- Slim, lightweight design thats comfortably portable, at just 1060g and only 1cm thin
- Smart Case makes it easy to optimize viewing positions for work or play, in all scenarios
ROG Strix XG17AHPE Demo at COMPUTEX 2019
Images
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG Strix XG17AHPE Portable USB Type-C Gaming Monitor here.