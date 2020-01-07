ASUS Presents Electro Punk Series Peripherals

Earlier this year, ASUS introduced its all-new ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop with Electro Punk styling. To complement the gaming laptops, ASUS presents the new ROG Electro Punk range of gaming peripherals. The set includes two Electro Punk edition gaming headsets, a compact tenkeyless mechanical keyboard, gaming mouse, and mousepad.
The ROG Electro Punk products sport an outrageous black-and-pink cyberpunk theme that will perfectly match the ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop. Pair the ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop with the bold ROG Strix Go 2.4 headset and awesome ROG Sheath mousepad, or treat your desktop rig to the mind-blowing ROG Strix Scope TKL keyboard and uber-cool ROG Strix Impact II mouse.
ROG Strix Go 2.4 Electro Punk Gaming Headset
Low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless connection via a USB-C adapter ensures compatibility with Nintendo Switch (in Handheld mode), smart devices, PC, Mac and PS4
3.5 mm connector included for use with Xbox One and other 3.5 mm devices
Foldable and extremely lightweight, with an included carry bag for on-the-go use and protection
AI-powered noise-canceling microphone provides crystal-clear in-game voice communication
Impressively fast charging provides three hours of use with just a 15-minute charge; up to 25-hour total battery life on full charge enables nonstop gaming
Exclusive airtight chambers and 40 mm ASUS Essence drivers deliver incredibly rich audio with optimized deep bass for an immersive experience
ROG Strix Go Core Electro Punk Gaming Headset
Exclusive airtight chambers and 40 mm ASUS Essence drivers deliver incredibly rich, pure sound with optimized deep bass for an immersive audio experience
Lightweight design, at only 252 g, and foldable design for unbeatable comfort, especially for long gaming sessions and on-the-go enjoyment
Cross-platform support for PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices
Physical controls on ear cup for easy volume adjustments and microphone muting
ROG Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk Mechanical Keyboard
Created for FPS Gamers: the tenkeyless form factor provides more room to move the mouse, while the enlarged L-Ctrl key minimizes inadvertent pressing of other keys
Portability: The compact keyboard fits easily into backpacks while the detachable cable prevents scuff marks or scratches
Quick-Toggle Switch: Instantly shift between function and media key inputs
Stealth key: Tap to hide all apps and mute audio for instant privacy; tap again to play on
Cherry MX switches: German-made, micro-switches actuators for precision input with tactile feedback
Durable construction: Aluminium top-plate with striking slash aesthetic combines resilience and style
ROG Strix Impact II Electro Punk Gaming Mouse
Lightweight build and ambidextrous ergonomics co-designed with pro gamers for optimal performance.
Pivoted button mechanism for fast response and accurate performance, accompanied by a clean, tactile feel.
Fast, smooth and flexible glides with lightweight, soft-rubber cable.
6,200 dpi optical sensor with four-level DPI switch for sensitivity adjustment.
On-the-fly DPI button for effortless accuracy adjustments.
Exclusive push-fit switch socket design to easily vary click resistance and extend the lifespan of the mouse.
ASUS Aura RGB illumination and compatibility with the ASUS Aura Sync ecosystem.
ROG Sheath Electro Punk Mousepad
Optimized for smooth mouse gliding
Massive dimensions for all your gaming gear
Non-slip rubber base
Durable anti-fraying stitched frame
