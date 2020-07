ASUS Presents Electro Punk Series Peripherals

ROG Strix Go 2.4 Electro Punk Gaming Headset

ROG Strix Go Core Electro Punk Gaming Headset

ROG Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk Mechanical Keyboard

ROG Strix Impact II Electro Punk Gaming Mouse

ROG Sheath Electro Punk Mousepad

Low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless connection via a USB-C adapter ensures compatibility with Nintendo Switch (in Handheld mode), smart devices, PC, Mac and PS43.5 mm connector included for use with Xbox One and other 3.5 mm devicesFoldable and extremely lightweight, with an included carry bag for on-the-go use and protectionAI-powered noise-canceling microphone provides crystal-clear in-game voice communicationImpressively fast charging provides three hours of use with just a 15-minute charge; up to 25-hour total battery life on full charge enables nonstop gamingExclusive airtight chambers and 40 mm ASUS Essence drivers deliver incredibly rich audio with optimized deep bass for an immersive experienceExclusive airtight chambers and 40 mm ASUS Essence drivers deliver incredibly rich, pure sound with optimized deep bass for an immersive audio experienceLightweight design, at only 252 g, and foldable design for unbeatable comfort, especially for long gaming sessions and on-the-go enjoymentCross-platform support for PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devicesPhysical controls on ear cup for easy volume adjustments and microphone mutingCreated for FPS Gamers: the tenkeyless form factor provides more room to move the mouse, while the enlarged L-Ctrl key minimizes inadvertent pressing of other keysPortability: The compact keyboard fits easily into backpacks while the detachable cable prevents scuff marks or scratchesQuick-Toggle Switch: Instantly shift between function and media key inputsStealth key: Tap to hide all apps and mute audio for instant privacy; tap again to play on Cherry MX switches: German-made, micro-switches actuators for precision input with tactile feedbackDurable construction: Aluminium top-plate with striking slash aesthetic combines resilience and styleLightweight build and ambidextrous ergonomics co-designed with pro gamers for optimal performance.Pivoted button mechanism for fast response and accurate performance, accompanied by a clean, tactile feel.Fast, smooth and flexible glides with lightweight, soft-rubber cable.6,200 dpi optical sensor with four-level DPI switch for sensitivity adjustment.On-the-fly DPI button for effortless accuracy adjustments.Exclusive push-fit switch socket design to easily vary click resistance and extend the lifespan of the mouse.ASUS Aura RGB illumination and compatibility with the ASUS Aura Sync ecosystem.Optimized for smooth mouse glidingMassive dimensions for all your gaming gearNon-slip rubber baseDurable anti-fraying stitched frameLearn more about the ROG Electro Punk products at https://www.asus.com/ROG-Electro-Punk/ Visit the following product page links below for more details.