ASUS Presents First ROG Strix NVMe SSD

ASUS presents its first-ever NVMe SSD under the ROG STRIX gaming line the ROG Strix SQ7. Available in 1TB capacity only, the ROG Strix SQ7 uses the PCIe Gen 4x4 interface to deliver an impressive speed of up to 7000MB/s thanks to its large SLC cache and DRAM buffering. The is also complete with advanced data security including TCG Opal and AES 256-bit encryption. ASUS also bundles the SSD with the NTI Backup Now EZ software for added data protection against attacks and hardware failure. The ROG Strix SQ7 NVMe SSD is perfect for gaming PCs, gaming laptops, as well as the PlayStation 5 console.
ROG Strix SQ7 Key FeaturesUnrivalled Performance
The ROG Strix SQ7 M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD delivers up to sequential 7000MB/s read speeds and 6000MB/s write speeds 2X faster than a PCIe 3.0 SSD and 13X faster than a SATA SSD.
Top-notch Components
The ROG Strix SQ7 features a 12nm Phison E18 controller, DRAM buffering, large SLC cache, and advanced Low-Density Parity-Check (LDPC) technology for stable transfers and a longer lifespan.
Comprehensive Hardware Encryption
The ROG Strix SQ7 comes with TCG Opal specification, IEEE 1667 standard protocol, and AES 256-bit disk and data encryption for superior data security.
Complete Data Protection
NTI Backup Now EZ software is included to protect digital assets from malicious virus attacks and hardware failure. The software also provides data recovery in cases of accidental deletion.
Easy Drive Management
ROG SSD Dashboard software provides a full overview detailing device temperature, storage status, and more.
Wide-ranging Compatibility
The ROG Strix SQ7 is compatible with PC, laptops, and the PlayStation 5 console.
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, visit ROG.ASUS.com.