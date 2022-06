ASUS Presents First ROG Strix NVMe SSD

ROG Strix SQ7 Key Features

The ROG Strix SQ7 M.2 PCIe Gen 44 NVMe SSD delivers up to sequential 7000MB/s read speeds and 6000MB/s write speeds 2X faster than a PCIe 3.0 SSD and 13X faster than a SATA SSD.The ROG Strix SQ7 features a 12nm Phison E18 controller, DRAM buffering, large SLC cache, and advanced Low-Density Parity-Check (LDPC) technology for stable transfers and a longer lifespan.The ROG Strix SQ7 comes with TCG Opal specification, IEEE 1667 standard protocol, and AES 256-bit disk and data encryption for superior data security.NTI Backup Now EZ software is included to protect digital assets from malicious virus attacks and hardware failure. The software also provides data recovery in cases of accidental deletion.ROG SSD Dashboard software provides a full overview detailing device temperature, storage status, and more.The ROG Strix SQ7 is compatible with PC, laptops, and the PlayStation 5 console.ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, visit ROG.ASUS.com