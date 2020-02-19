ASUS Presents ROG Spatha X Wireless Gaming Mouse
ASUS adds the ROG Spatha X wireless gaming mouse, the successor to the ROG Spatha gaming mouse released in 2016. ASUS packed upgrades to the ROG Spatha X including a 19000 DPI optical sensor with 400 IPS max speed and 50G max acceleration and significantly longer battery life compared to its predecessor. The ROG Spatha X sports ASUS Aura RGB lighting on its ROG logo, scroll wheel, and on the side buttons fully customizable and supports ASUS Aura Sync. Furthermore, the ROG Spatha X is equipped with ROG Micro Switches which are rated for 70 million clicks and uses ROGs exclusive Push-Fit Switch Sockets that allow users to easily replace or upgrade worn-out switches.
ROG Spatha X Key Features
Programmable 12-button design with advanced customization options
Increased flexibility play in wired or wireless RF 2.4 GHz modes
Industry-leading 19,000 dpi optical sensor, plus 1000 Hz polling rate in both 2.4 GHz and wired modes
Up to 67 hours of battery life in wireless mode with RGB off
Exclusive push-fit switch sockets to customize click force and extend the lifespan of the mouse
ROG Micro Switches offer consistent click force and a 70-million-click lifespan
Pivoted button mechanism for faster and more responsive mouse clicks
DPI On-The-Scroll enables effortless accuracy adjustments
ROG Paracord ensures a swift and smooth glide
Exclusive Armoury Crate software for intuitive configuration of settings
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG Spatha X at ROG.ASUS.com
