ASUS Presents ROG Spatha X Wireless Gaming Mouse

Programmable 12-button design with advanced customization optionsIncreased flexibility — play in wired or wireless RF 2.4 GHz modesIndustry-leading 19,000 dpi optical sensor, plus 1000 Hz polling rate in both 2.4 GHz and wired modesUp to 67 hours of battery life in wireless mode with RGB offExclusive push-fit switch sockets to customize click force and extend the lifespan of the mouseROG Micro Switches offer consistent click force and a 70-million-click lifespanPivoted button mechanism for faster and more responsive mouse clicksDPI On-The-Scroll enables effortless accuracy adjustmentsROG Paracord ensures a swift and smooth glideExclusive Armoury Crate software for intuitive configuration of settingsASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG Spatha X at ROG.ASUS.com