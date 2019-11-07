ASUS Presents ROG Strix GA35 Gaming PC

ASUS presents the ROG Strix GA35 (G35DX) top-end gaming desktop PC powered by AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. The ROG Strix GA35 comes equipped with up to a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X thats perfect for demanding workloads like content creation and heavy multitasking. The 16-core Ryzen processor is paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB graphics card, thats perfect for smooth gaming and supports advanced gaming technologies including real-time ray tracing. Together, it makes the ROG Strix GA35 a high-performance tournament-ready gaming PC. The GA35DX comes with an integrated carry handle for easy transport to LAN parties and competitions.
The ROG Strix GA35 sports the ROG Strix X570-F Gaming motherboard and can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory, up to 1TB ultra-fast NVMe SSD, and up to 2TB of HDD storage. For gaming aesthetics, the ROG Strix GA35 has RGB lighting on the chassis, motherboard, graphics card and other components powered by ASUS Aura Sync. ROG Strix GA35 features stout chassis at 501mm tall and a thickness of 279mm. The ROG Strix GA35 has a USB-C port to support next-gen devices. For networking, the gaming PC comes with Intel gigabit LAN and Wi-Fi 5.
ROG Strix GA35 (G35DX) SpecificationsOperating System: Windows 10 Pro
Processor Options: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X / AMD Ryzen 9 3900X / AMD Ryzen 7 3800X / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Chipset: AMD X570
Graphics Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 6GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB
Memory: Up to 64GB DDR4-3200MHz
Storage: Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD/ Up to 2TB HDD
Drive Bays: 2x 2.5 hot-swap bays
Audio: SupremeFX CODEC S1220A
ASUS Aura Sync Support: YES
Power: 500W / 700W
Dimensions: Width: 27.9cm / Depth: 43.3cm / Height: 50.1cm
Weight: 15kg
ASUS did not reveal information on availability or pricing. Learn more about the ROG Strix GA35 here.