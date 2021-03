ASUS Presents ROG Strix XF 120 Fan

ROG Strix XF 120 Features

- Optimal blend of airflow and static pressure: Enables use as a PC case, radiator or CPU cooler fan- MagLev bearing: Stabilizes rotor for reduced friction and noise and offers 400,000-hour life span- Minimized acoustic profile: Whisper-quiet, 22.5 dB(A) cooling performance and tuned to deliver a smooth and stable sound frequency- Aerodynamic fan blade and frame design: Minimizes turbulence and maximizes airflow- Extensive operating range: 250 1800 rpm range for more flexibility and to create a quiet fan curve (fan spins down at 0% PWM utilization)- Anti-vibration pads and mounts: Reduces vibration and prevents rattling- 5-year warrantyASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG Strix XF 120 fan at ROG.ASUS.com