ASUS Presents ROG Strix XF 120 Fan

ASUS presents the ROG Strix XF 120 4-pin PWM fan for PC cases, radiators, and CPU coolers. It is a versatile 120mm fan designed to deliver an optimal balance of airflow and static pressure. ROG Strix XF 120 comes with premium ROG aesthetics including a polychromatic ROG logo on the fan core that gleams from all angles, a silver-plater ROG logo on the frame, and a sleeved cable for stealth.
The ROG Strix XF 120 fan uses magnetic-levitation technology that prevents slanting and friction, resulting in exceptional performance, low noise, and a longer lifespan of up to 400,000 hours. The fan comes with built-in anti-vibration pads and mounts. The fan is PWM-controlled with an operating range of 240 to 1800 RPM.
ROG Strix XF 120 Features- Optimal blend of airflow and static pressure: Enables use as a PC case, radiator or CPU cooler fan
- MagLev bearing: Stabilizes rotor for reduced friction and noise and offers 400,000-hour life span
- Minimized acoustic profile: Whisper-quiet, 22.5 dB(A) cooling performance and tuned to deliver a smooth and stable sound frequency
- Aerodynamic fan blade and frame design: Minimizes turbulence and maximizes airflow
- Extensive operating range: 250 1800 rpm range for more flexibility and to create a quiet fan curve (fan spins down at 0% PWM utilization)
- Anti-vibration pads and mounts: Reduces vibration and prevents rattling
- 5-year warranty
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG Strix XF 120 fan at ROG.ASUS.com.