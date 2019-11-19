ASUS Presents RT-AX82U and RT-AX86U Gaming Routers

ASUS expands its gaming router product line with the new RT-AX82U and RT-AX86U, both being dual band Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax routers designed for gamers. Both routers feature the Mobile Game Mode which minimizes lag and latency for mobile gaming, activated through the ASUS Router App. The gaming routers also feature a dedicated Gaming Port which automatically prioritizes any wired device connected to it, suitable for gaming PCs and gaming laptops with an ethernet connection.
Aside from unique gaming-oriented features, the ASUS RT-AX82U and RT-AX86U Adaptive QoS, superb commercial-grade home network security, a dedicated mobile app, and support for the ASUS AiMesh.
ASUS RT-AX82U
New-generation WiFi 6 - Enjoy ultrafast speeds up to 5400 Mbps with the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and 160MHz channels
Mobile Game Mode - Minimize lag and latency for mobile gaming with just a tap on the ASUS Router app
Choose your lighting vibe - Feature ASUS Aura RGB lighting effects that you can choose from a variety of lighting effects and customize lighting to align with specific modes.
ASUS AiMesh support Create a flexible, seamless whole-home mesh network with AiMesh-compatible routers
Commercial-grade home network security Lifetime free ASUS AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro, with WPA3 and advanced Parental Controls to protect your home
ASUS RT-AX86U
New-generation WiFi 6 - Enjoy ultrafast speeds up to 5700 Mbps with the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and 160MHz channels
Mobile Game Mode - Minimize lag and latency for mobile gaming with just a tap on the ASUS Router app
True 2 Gbps wired and wireless speeds - Aggregated 2 Gbps WAN connections, wired 2.5 Gbps port and WiFi 6
ASUS AiMesh support Create a flexible, seamless whole-home mesh network with AiMesh-compatible routers
Commercial-grade home network security Lifetime free ASUS AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro, with WPA3 and advanced Parental Controls to protect your home
ASUS did not reveal information regarding the pricing and availability of the two new gaming routers. See product page links below:
ASUS RT-AX82U
ASUS RT-AX86U
Check out ASUSs line-up of Gaming Routers at ASUS.com