ASUS Presents TUF Gaming GT301 Chassis

ASUS presents its latest enthusiast chassis featuring the TUF Gaming Alliance styling the TUF Gaming GT301 chassis. The TUF Gaming GT301 is a compact mid-tower chassis with a honeycomb front panel and tempered glass side panel. The chassis features a headphone hanger for storing gaming headsets. The chassis supports liquid cooling systems with mounting support for up to 360mm radiators in front. The TUF Gaming GT301 sports an integrated 6-port addressable RGB controller powered by ASUS Aura Sync with a dedicated front panel control button for easy customization of RGB lighting effects. The TUF Gaming GT301 comes with pre-installed addressable RGB 120mm cooling fans with Aura Sync support in the front.
TUF Gaming GT301 FeaturesStylishly design:
Perforated honeycomb front panel to aid airflow and features a tempered-glass side panel to showcase your builds internals in the compact case.
Efficient cooling:
Equipped with three 120mm Aura Sync addressable RGB-illuminated fans and one 120mm rear fan, plus up to six fan-mounting points for targeted airflow.
Water Cooling Support:
Space reserved for 280/360mm water-cooling radiators in front and 120mm at the rear, supporting liquid coolers of various types and sizes.
ASUS Aura Sync:
Integrated 6 ports Aura Sync addressable-RGB controller hub and a dedicated front panel control button to create a stunning lighting effect.
Extensive storage options:
Supports up to 2 HDD (trays included) and 6x SDD (2x dedicated bracket included, one is on the power supply shroud) mounting locations
Combat-ready:
Customized headphone hook which can be hanged on both sides.
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ASUS TUF Gaming GT301 chassis here.