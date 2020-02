ASUS Presents TUF Gaming GT301 Chassis

TUF Gaming GT301 Features

Perforated honeycomb front panel to aid airflow and features a tempered-glass side panel to showcase your build’s internals in the compact case.Equipped with three 120mm Aura Sync addressable RGB-illuminated fans and one 120mm rear fan, plus up to six fan-mounting points for targeted airflow.Space reserved for 280/360mm water-cooling radiators in front and 120mm at the rear, supporting liquid coolers of various types and sizes.Integrated 6 ports Aura Sync addressable-RGB controller hub and a dedicated front panel control button to create a stunning lighting effect.Supports up to 2 HDD (trays included) and 6x SDD (2x dedicated bracket included, one is on the power supply shroud) mounting locationsCustomized headphone hook which can be hanged on both sides.ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ASUS TUF Gaming GT301 chassis here.