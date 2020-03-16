ASUS Presents TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A Gaming Monitor

ASUS adds the TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A, a 32-inch QHD curved gaming monitor with a fast 170Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC support designed for professional gamers seeking immersive gaming visuals. The TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A features a swift IPS panel with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive-sync technologies. It also meets DisplayHDR 400 compliance standards and has a 99% DCI-P3 gamut delivering superb colours and contrast for sharp and vivid visuals.
The TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A features an exclusive ASUS gaming feature - the ELMB Sync software that enables ELMB to work simultaneously with adaptive-sync technology to eliminate ghosting and tearing for extraordinarily sharp, high-frame-rate gaming. The gaming monitor also features integrated ASUS Variable Overdrive technology which ensures optimal frame rates for any game.
The TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A also features the ASUS DisplayWidget Lite that provides intuitive controls for the gaming monitor using your mouse and keyboard. The gaming monitor provides extensive connectivity having two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2.
TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A Features- 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) gaming monitor with ultrafast 170Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
- ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology enables ELMB together with G-SYNC Compatible, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.
- G-SYNC Compatible ready, delivering a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default.
- High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with a professional color gamut delivers contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR 400 certification.
- Supports both Adaptive-Sync with NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards and FreeSync with AMD Radeon graphics cards Compatible with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series, GTX 16 series, RTX 20 series, and newer graphics cards
No pricing information as of this writing. Learn more about the TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A gaming monitor at ASUS.