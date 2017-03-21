ASUS ProArt B550-Creator Motherboard Comes with Thunderbolt 4
The ASUS ProArt B550-Creator motherboard has been spotted online which will come with Thunderbolt 4 ports on its rear I/O. It would be the first ASUS AM4 motherboard to offer the latest generation Thunderbolt 4 connectivity at an expected price of US$299. The ASUS ProArt Series motherboards are designed for professional content creators such as graphics artists, video editors, and animators that deal with large data files. For such users, the high-speed bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4 allows fast data transfers to faster workflow and productivity.
The ASUS ProArt B550-Creator doesnt seem to have a Thunderbolt header to support the ASUS ThunderBoltEX 4 add-on card. The Thunderbolt header might likely remain an Intel-exclusive feature on ASUS's motherboards. Nevertheless, its dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports at the rear I/O along with other creator-oriented features make the motherboard an ideal entry-level workstation motherboard. The motherboard comes with 8+4 EPS power connectors and a 12 power phase design, enough to maximize the power and potential of Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors.
Aside from Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, the ProArt B550-Creator packs dual 2.5GbE LAN ports. The motherboard also comes with two M.2 slots for high-speed NVMe SSDs. It also has three PCIe x16 slots, plenty for workstation builds with add-in-card in mind.
ASUS is yet to announce the motherboard as of this writing. Official pricing is yet to be released.
