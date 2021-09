ASUS ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI Coming This September

ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI Features

Ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series / 5000 G-Series / 4000 G-Series / 3000 Series / 3000 G-Series / 2000 Series / 2000 G-Series CPUs14+2 power stages, ProCool II power connector, high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitorsMassive VRM heatsink, passive chipset heatsink and M.2 aluminum heatsinksDual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, 10 Gb & 2.5 Gb onboard Ethernet, WiFi 6E, three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and USB 3.2 Gen 2 portsUSB port management, software blacklisting, and Regedit on/off controls via ASUS Control Center ExpressTwo-Way AI Noise Cancelation for clear online communication and ProArt Creator Hub with CreationFirst for one-stop system controlTested for 24/7 operation, validated for extensive compatibility, and equipped with SafeSlot for enhanced durabilityThe ASUS ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI motherboard is expected to be released in the United States on September 28, 2021 for US $429.99, now available for pre-order on Newegg and B&H . Currently listed at CCL Computers in the United Kingdom.