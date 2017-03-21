ASUS ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI Coming This September

The ASUS have created the ASUS ProArt line-up that specifically appeals and meets the needs of professional content creators. Earlier this year, ASUS introduced the ProArt B550-Creator motherboard designed to support the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors. Now, ASUS officially introduces the higher AMD X570 model the ASUS ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI.
The ASUS ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI motherboard also sports Thunderbolt 4 support like the B550 model. This model, however, comes with a Marvell AQtion 10 GbE port and an Intel 2.5 GbE port offering superior networking capabilities. The motherboard also comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology and is Windows 11 ready. The ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI adopts a comprehensive thermal design with a massive VRM heatsink and an extended passive PCH heatsink. The motherboard comes with three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots supporting PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD drives.
ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI FeaturesAM4 socket: Ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series / 5000 G-Series / 4000 G-Series / 3000 Series / 3000 G-Series / 2000 Series / 2000 G-Series CPUs
Robust performance: 14+2 power stages, ProCool II power connector, high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitors
Comprehensive thermal design: Massive VRM heatsink, passive chipset heatsink and M.2 aluminum heatsinks
Extensive connectivity: Dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, 10 Gb & 2.5 Gb onboard Ethernet, WiFi 6E, three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports
Advanced security: USB port management, software blacklisting, and Regedit on/off controls via ASUS Control Center Express
ASUS ProArt Features: Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation for clear online communication and ProArt Creator Hub with CreationFirst for one-stop system control
Trusted stability: Tested for 24/7 operation, validated for extensive compatibility, and equipped with SafeSlot for enhanced durability
Pricing and Availability
The ASUS ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI motherboard is expected to be released in the United States on September 28, 2021 for US $429.99, now available for pre-order on Newegg and B&H. Currently listed at CCL Computers in the United Kingdom.
