ASUS Recalls ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The ASUS Republic of Gamers announces a recall for the ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards due to fire and burn hazards. A batch of ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards has been identified to have a faulty capacitor installed in the reverse position. This may lead to short circuit, overheating or melting thus posing potential fire and burn hazards. ASUS will be offering users of the motherboard a replacement.
ASUS is committed to producing the highest quality products and we take every incident reported from our valued customers very seriously with immediate action. We value your safety and thank you for your patience while we work through this with CPSC.
Statement from ASUS ROG North America
As of this writing, the recall announcement can only be read in ASUS ROGs North America social media channels. ASUS ROG social media channels from other regions are yet to make an announcement if there are also ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards with the same problem sold on their region. It appears that the recall is only for motherboards sold on ASUSs partner retailers the United States namely BestBuy, Newegg, Micro Center, and Amazon from October 2021 through December 2021.
More information about the recall can be read from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commissions website at cpsc.gov.
