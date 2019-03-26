ASUS Releases Premium ROG CAT7 Cable

ASUS discretely releases the premium ROG CAT7 Cable providing up to 600MHz and 10GB/s transfer rates. The ROG CAT7 Cable comes with premium nylon braided sleeves for double protection. The cable also features the ROG logo on each connector. It also features advanced shielding to reduce interference and maintain signal quality.
ROG CAT7 Cable FeaturesFulfil Extreme ROG Family
Embedded eye-catching ROG designnylon braided double protection, matching the high-performance image of ROG CAT7 Cable
Ultimate Speed and Universal Applicated
Support bandwidth up to 600MHz & transmitting data at speeds of up to 10Gbps, connect to LAN/WAN segments and networking gear at maximum speeds.
Shielded From Interference
Made of 4 shielded twisted pairs (STP) of copper wires with two RJ45 connectors on each end. Compared to the Cat 6 network Ethernet cable, the additional shielding and improved quality in twisting of the wires provides better protection from crosstalk, noise, and interference that can degrade the signal quality
Pricing
The ROG CAT7 Cable is available in 1.5M and 3.0M lengths, now available in select partner resellers worldwide for US$20 and US$37, respectively. To learn more about the ROG CAT7 Cable, please visit asus.rog.com.