ASUS Releases Premium ROG CAT7 Cable

ROG CAT7 Cable Features

Embedded eye-catching ROG design—nylon braided double protection, matching the high-performance image of ROG CAT7 CableSupport bandwidth up to 600MHz & transmitting data at speeds of up to 10Gbps, connect to LAN/WAN segments and networking gear at maximum speeds.Made of 4 shielded twisted pairs (STP) of copper wires with two RJ45 connectors on each end. Compared to the Cat 6 network Ethernet cable, the additional shielding and improved quality in twisting of the wires provides better protection from crosstalk, noise, and interference that can degrade the signal qualityThe ROG CAT7 Cable is available in 1.5M and 3.0M lengths, now available in select partner resellers worldwide for US$20 and US$37, respectively. To learn more about the ROG CAT7 Cable, please visit asus.rog.com