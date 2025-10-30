ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Gjallar Gaming Soundbar

The ROG Gjallar features a 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos surround sound system with full-range drivers, dedicated tweeters, upward-firing channels, and a 5GHz wireless subwoofer. Designed to deliver an immersive 3D soundstage, it provides accurate positional audio for gaming, while the 65W wireless subwoofer enhances low-frequency performance for deeper, more impactful bass.The included audio control hub provides quick access to EQ settings, playback controls, RGB lighting, and input selection through an integrated LCD display. It also houses beamforming microphones equipped with Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) and AI noise suppression to ensure clear voice communication during gameplay.The ROG Gjallar supports USB-C, HDMI 2.1 (eARC), optical, AUX, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, making it compatible with PCs, Macs, TVs, mobile devices, and major gaming consoles. It also supports up to 4K 120Hz HDMI pass-through and includes two USB Type-A ports for connecting additional peripherals.The Gear Link software, available via a web portal or mobile app, enables users to customise EQ settings, lighting effects, microphone options, and other audio features to personalise their listening experience. Audio channels: 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos Drivers: 4 × 50mm full-range drivers, 2 × 27mm tweeters Frequency response: 50Hz20kHz Wireless subwoofer: 6.5-inch (165mm), 65W, 5GHz wireless connection Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 (eARC), USB-C, Optical, AUX, Bluetooth 5.3 USB hub: 2 × USB Type-A ports Microphone: Beamforming microphone with AEC Software: Gear Link Supported platforms: Windows PC, Mac, TV, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices Dimensions: Soundbar: 607 × 92 × 82mm / Subwoofer: 125 × 315 × 356mm / Control Hub: 90 × 82 × 37mm Weight: Soundbar: 2.4kg / Subwoofer: 5.7kg / Control Hub: 0.191kgASUS did not reveal pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more, visit the product page link below.