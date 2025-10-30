ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Gjallar Gaming Soundbar

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the ROG Gjallar, a premium gaming soundbar designed to deliver immersive cinematic audio, crystal-clear in-game communication, and broad multi-platform compatibility. Featuring a 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos surround sound system with full-range speakers, tweeters, up-firing drivers, and a powerful 5G wireless subwoofer, the Gjallar aims to provide a realistic 3D soundstage for gaming and entertainment.
The ROG Gjallar also serves as an all-in-one audio control hub, offering convenient access to EQ settings, playback controls, input selection, and Aura RGB lighting. With USB-C, HDMI 2.1 (eARC), optical, AUX, Bluetooth 5.3, and a built-in USB hub, alongside support for the Gear Link PC tool and mobile app, users can easily customise audio, microphone, and lighting settings across multiple devices.
Immersive 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos Surround Sound
The ROG Gjallar features a 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos surround sound system with full-range drivers, dedicated tweeters, upward-firing channels, and a 5GHz wireless subwoofer. Designed to deliver an immersive 3D soundstage, it provides accurate positional audio for gaming, while the 65W wireless subwoofer enhances low-frequency performance for deeper, more impactful bass.
All-in-One Audio Control Hub
The included audio control hub provides quick access to EQ settings, playback controls, RGB lighting, and input selection through an integrated LCD display. It also houses beamforming microphones equipped with Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) and AI noise suppression to ensure clear voice communication during gameplay.
Multi-Platform Compatibility
The ROG Gjallar supports USB-C, HDMI 2.1 (eARC), optical, AUX, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, making it compatible with PCs, Macs, TVs, mobile devices, and major gaming consoles. It also supports up to 4K 120Hz HDMI pass-through and includes two USB Type-A ports for connecting additional peripherals.
Easy Adjustments via Gear Link
The Gear Link software, available via a web portal or mobile app, enables users to customise EQ settings, lighting effects, microphone options, and other audio features to personalise their listening experience.
Specifications
Audio channels: 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos
Drivers: 4 × 50mm full-range drivers, 2 × 27mm tweeters
Frequency response: 50Hz20kHz
Wireless subwoofer: 6.5-inch (165mm), 65W, 5GHz wireless connection
Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 (eARC), USB-C, Optical, AUX, Bluetooth 5.3
USB hub: 2 × USB Type-A ports
Microphone: Beamforming microphone with AEC
Software: Gear Link
Supported platforms: Windows PC, Mac, TV, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices
Dimensions: Soundbar: 607 × 92 × 82mm / Subwoofer: 125 × 315 × 356mm / Control Hub: 90 × 82 × 37mm
Weight: Soundbar: 2.4kg / Subwoofer: 5.7kg / Control Hub: 0.191kg
ASUS did not reveal pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more, visit the product page link below.
ROG Gjallar Gaming Soundbar