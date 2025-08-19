ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces New Strix OLED XG27AQDMG Gen2, XG27ACDMS, and XG27AQDMES Monitors

The ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG Gen2 is a 27 inch QHD WOLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time. It features a TrueBlack Glossy WOLED panel with a zero haze optical layer and anti reflective stack, making the monitor ideal for users prioritising deep black levels, high contrast visuals, and striking highlights across various lighting environments. To further elevate viewing experiences, the XG27AQDMGR is VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliant and delivers a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Also featuring 1440p resolution and an expansive 99 percent DCI P3 colour gamut, this model ensures deeply immersive gaming experiences. Extensive connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.4 DSC, two HDMI 2.1, and a USB hub. 26.5 inch QHD 2560 x 1440 TrueBlack Glossy WOLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time ASUS OLED Care Pro functions with Neo Proximity Sensor that precisely detects when the user is away, switching to a black screen to reduce the risk of burn in VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black compliance, 99 percent DCI P3 gamut, true 10 bit colour, and Delta E<2 colour difference for HDR performance Exclusive ASUS DisplayWidget Center application allows users to easily access OLED Care Pro functions and adjust monitor settings using a mouse ROG Gaming AI technology with AI powered features to enhance users gaming experienceThe ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDMS is a 27 inch QHD QD OLED gaming monitor designed to deliver a blend of speed, colour accuracy, and value. It features a 280Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time for fluid motion and crisp visuals. The XG27ACDMS is VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliant and reaches a peak brightness of 1000 nits, delivering vibrant colours, deep blacks, and striking highlights. It comes equipped with DisplayPort 1.4 DSC, HDMI 2.1 ports, and one USB C with 15W power delivery for comprehensive connectivity, making it a versatile option for diverse gaming setups. 26.5 inch QHD 2560 x 1440 QD OLED gaming monitor with 280Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time New ASUS OLED Care Pro functions with Neo Proximity Sensor that precisely detects when the user is away, switching to a black screen to reduce the risk of burn in VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black compliance, 99 percent DCI P3 gamut, true 10 bit colour, and Delta E<2 colour difference for HDR performance, making it suitable for photo and video editing Exclusive ASUS DisplayWidget Center application allows users to easily access OLED Care Pro functions and adjust monitor settings using a mouse ROG Gaming AI technology with AI powered features to enhance users gaming experience Extensive connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB C with 15W Power DeliveryThe ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMES features a 27 inch QD OLED panel with a specialised semi glossy finish to deliver vibrant, true 10 bit colour depth while managing glare. It also features a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time. The XG27AQDMES outputs a peak brightness of 400 nits for comfortable HDR viewing experiences. For connectivity, it includes DisplayPort 1.4 DSC and two HDMI 2.1 ports. The monitor serves as a high value entry point into the capabilities of QD OLED technology. 27 inch QHD 2560 x 1440 QD OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time ASUS OLED Care Pro functions with Neo Proximity Sensor that precisely detects when the user is away, switching to a black screen to reduce the risk of burn in 99 percent DCI P3 gamut, true 10 bit colour, and Delta E<2 colour difference for HDR performance Exclusive ASUS DisplayWidget Center application allows users to easily access OLED Care Pro functions and adjust monitor settings using a mouse ROG Gaming AI technology with AI powered features to enhance users gaming experienceWith these additions, ASUS continues to expand its OLED gaming monitor portfolio with models aimed at competitive gaming and high-end visual performance. To learn more, visit the product links below.