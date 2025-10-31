ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Raikiri II Pro PC Controller

ASUS Republic of Gamers announced the ROG Raikiri II Pro PC the ultimate gaming controller with a competition-grade 8K polling rate, extensive customization options including hot-swappable joysticks for a tailored feel, and industry-leading battery life. The ROG Raikiri II Pro PC provides gamers with unparalleled precision control to dominate gaming arenas.
Ultimate precision and ultra-low latency
The ROG Raikiri II Pro PC controller boasts an 8000Hz polling rate and 2.4GHz wireless performance enhanced by ROG SpeedNova technology for incredibly responsive control and ultra-low latency. All buttons D-Pad, ABXY, and rear buttons and bumpers feature micro switches for instant actuation and crisp, tactile feedback. In addition, the Dual Mode Triggers feature lets gamers seamlessly switch between short-travel, micro-switch and TMR sensor triggers with full travel, allowing for a tailored feel based on game genre.
Personalized control
Hot-swappable TMR joystick modules offer anti-drift performance for consistent, predictable input, along with lower power consumption. The Raikiri II Pro PC controller includes two sets of joystick modules (default 120gf and an additional 50gf set) to let gamers tailor actuation force to exact preference. Joysticks can be easily adapted to any playstyle via four removable rear buttons and two extra claw bumpers. The removable rear buttons and extra claw bumpers, together with the four face buttons, are all remappable so players have quick access to in-game commands, regardless of their preferred grip or hand size.
The built-in full-color panel allows for convenient, on-the-fly adjustments including button remapping, vibration intensity, joystick calibration, lighting effects and brightness. It also gives users the ability to switch between five unique profiles.
In addition, ASUS Gear Link software enables further customization options, including detailed button mapping, joystick sensitivity, and an innovative Turbo mode that enables rapid auto repeat when a button is held down, improving input speed while reducing finger fatigue. Turbo mode is ideal for RPG, FPS, and fighting games.
Industry-leading battery life
The energy-efficient ROG Raikiri II Pro PC controller delivers up to 79 hours of 2.4GHz wireless playing time on a single charge, for uninterrupted gaming marathons.
Premium accessories
The ROG Raikiri II Pro PC controller comes with the following accessories: a portable protective charging case, a charging stand with feet, four rear button cover plates, a module removal tool, two TMR modules, and two detachable joystick caps.
ASUS did not reveal pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more, visit the ROG Raikiri II Pro PC controller product page.