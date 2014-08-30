ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Zephyrus Duo 15

ASUS announces the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 ultraslim gaming laptop featuring a secondary 14.1 touchscreen display for accelerated multitasking, gaming and content creation. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors, up to an 8-core Intel Core i9-10980HK processor paired with up to a GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics. The laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory with a vacant SODIMM slot that supports up to 32GB SO-DIMM module for a total memory support of 48GB. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 comes with a selection of display options including an ultrafast 300Hz / 3ms gaming display and a 4K UHD display with 100% Adobe RGB, both displays are PANTONE validated. For storage, the Zephyrus Duo 15 can be configured with up to two SSD drives in RAID 0. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 can be configured to cater the need of hardcore gamers and demanding professional content creators.
The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 having equipped with high-performance components features a revolutionary cooling engine. The gaming laptops 28.5mm intake fans that deliver 30% more airflow compared to standard AAS fans while maintaining noise level below 46 dB(A). The CPU and n-Blade fans use an exotic Thermal Grizzly liquid metal compound, and operating modes adapt to any task to boost overall performance.
ROG ScreenPad PlusThe ROG ScreenPad Plus is the gaming laptops secondary display which can be used to show useful information or for placing vital hotkeys to enhance your productivity. The ROG ScreenPad Plus tilts up at a 13° angle for comfortable viewing and touchscreen interaction. The secondary screen is carefully choreographed using a custom hinge to prevent damage with the main display.
The ROG ScreenPad Plus uses an IPS panel with superb viewing angles. It has a 3840 x 1100 resolution boasts a high pixel density that delivers rich details, crisp text, and flowing lines at a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate. ASUS ROG is currently working with game developers in creating additional touchscreen controls for a better gaming experience. The ROG ScreenPad Plus also supports the ASUS Pen active stylus for scribbling and sketching.
Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) PlusThe original ROG Zephyrus revolutionized ultra-slim laptop cooling with an innovative Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) that opens a large intake vent as the lid is lifted. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15s AAS Plus uses the tilting touchscreen to open a larger 28.5 mm air intake allows the laptop to take cooler air above instead of the warmer air from beneath the laptop. This generates 30% more airflow compared to previous AAS implementations, improving performance while noise is kept below 46 dB(A) in Turbo mode and 43 dB(A) in Performance mode.
Go hi-res or hi-speedFor Zephyrus Duo 15, users can choose between an ultrafast 300 Hz / 3 ms gaming panel or a high-resolution 4K UHD display. Competitive gamers can take advantage of the swift 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time for blur-free gaming visuals. On the other hand, the 4K UHD display offers incredible visuals at the highest fidelity detail. Both of these displays are factory calibrated and PANTONE Validated to guarantee colour accuracy, but this particular panel also covers 100% of the Adobe RGB colour space. Both primary display options use NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Specifications
Processor Options:
- Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake i9-10980HK
- Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake i7-10875H
Graphics Options:
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM
Operating system:
- Windows 10 Home
- Windows 10 Pro
Display Main Screen: 15.6 PANTONE Validated, supports Microsoft Hybrid Graphics / GSYNC switching
- 4K UHD IPS 60 Hz Adobe 100%, non-touchscreen
- FHD IPS 300 Hz sRGB 100% 3 ms, non-touchscreen
ScreenPad Plus: 14.09
- UHD (3840 x 1100) IPS 60 Hz NTSC 72%, touchscreen
Memory:
- 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz onboard, plus 1 x SODIMM slot up to 32 GB (supports up to
48 GB total)
Storage:
- 2 x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCIe), PCIe 3.0 x4 512 GB / 1 TB, supports RAID 0
Keyboard:
- Backlit chiclet keyboard, supports n-key, per-key with 1.4 mm key travel
Audio:
- 2 x speakers, ESS + Hi-Res Audio (HRA) certification, supports smart amplifier, Nahimic Sonic Studio + ISST
- Microsoft Cortana (far-field mic array)
Wi-Fi / Bluetooth:
- 2x2 multi-antenna WiFi 6 (802.11ax)
- Bluetooth 5.0
I/O Ports:
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, DisplayPort 1.4, TBT, PD input 20 V/3A；output 5 V/3A
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (right)
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (Bottom)
- 1 x HDMI (HDMI 2.0b support)
- 2 x audio jack: mic-in & headphone, plus mic-in
- 1 x RJ45 LAN
Battery:
- 90 Wh
Power Supply:
- 240 W power adaptor
- Supports USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 up to 65 W
Size:
- 36 x 26.8 x 2.1 cm
Weight:
- 2.4 kg
Pricing and Availability
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 will be available from July 2020 in the UK with prices starting from £2,999.99.
Learn more about the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 here.