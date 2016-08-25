ASUS Reveal The Mini PC PN50 Powered By AMD Ryzen 4000U-series APUs

OS:- Windows®10 64Bit, Windows®10 Pro 64Bit or W/O OS

CPU:- AMD Ryzen R7-4800U, R7-4700U, R5-4500U, R3-4300U

Chipset:- Integrated

Graphics:- Integrated - AMD Radeon Graphics

Memory:- 2 x SO-DIMM , DDR4-3200MHz memory (up to 64GB)



Storage

- 1 x SATA 6Gb/s for 2.5" for SSD/HDD

- 1 x M.2 2280 for SATA & PCIe SSD



Wireless network:- Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) (2*2) and Bluetooth 5

LAN:- 10/100/1000 Mbps



Front I/O:

- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Support Display Port 1.4, Battery Charging 1.2)

- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1

- 1 x Audio Jack(Line in/ Mic in/ Headphone out)

- 2 x Microphone Array

- 1 x IR receiver

- 1 x 3 in 1 Card reader



Side I/O:- 1 x Kensington Lock



Rear I/O:

- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Support DisplayPort 1.4)

- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1

- 1 x HDMI 2.0 Port

- 1 x Configurable Port (options: Display Port 1.4/COM/ VGA/ LAN)

- 1 x RJ45 LAN

- 1 x DC-in



TPM:- fTPM 2.0 or TPM module onboard (optional)

Power 19:

- Vdc, 3.42A or 19.5Vdc, 3.33A 65.0W Power Adapter (R3 & R5 SKU)

- 19Vdc, 4.74A or 19.5Vdc, 4.62A 90.0W Power Adapter (R7 SKU)



Dimensions:- 115 x 115 x 49 mm (0.62L)

Weight:- 0.7 kg (including 2.5" HDD)

Accessories:

- AC adapter and power cord

- Warranty card

- Quick start guide

- VESA mount (optional)

- Keyboard and mouse (optional)

- Screw pack(for bare-bones SKU)

- SDVD (For W/O OS SKU)



NOTE * Supports up to four displays at the same time via the front and rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, configurable port, and on-board HDMI port.

today announced, an ultracompact computer that delivers powerful performance for a wide variety of home and business applications. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors with Radeon Vega 7 graphics, and support for high-speed 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, Mini PC PN50 is ready to take on demanding workloads, yet its diminutive size takes up minimal space on a desk and makes it suited for applications where traditional PCs will not fit  from digital signage to home-theater setups.PN50 supports up to 8K resolution at 60Hz or up to four displays simultaneously, with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz,(1) providing ultrarealistic visuals. It is also suitable for flexible business scenarios, with DisplayPort 1.4 ports configured as standard on UK models and other configurable port options on request.(2) WiFi 6 (802.11ax) networking ensures stable, high-speed data transfers, even in crowded networking environments, and dual USB-C ports support data transfer and DisplayPort functionality over a single cable. Mini PC PN50 is also ready for Microsoft Cortana, with integrated dual-array front microphones for convenient voice control, and features an infrared (IR) sensor, letting users control applications via remote control. HDMI CEC can also be enabled to wake your display(3) form standby or to turn on the PN50.ASUS Mini PC PN50 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors. Compared with traditional mobile processors, this delivers an overall performance improvement of up to 14%, enabling smoother daily computing experiences. When it comes to multitasking, PN50s processor proves itself to be a real powerhouse  driving performance gains of up to 35%.(4)The latest addition to the popular ASUS Mini PC range also boasts high-speed DDR4 3200 MHz memory that is up to 1.3X faster than DDR4 2400 MHz memory, delivering excellent performance for everyday computing tasks.ASUS Mini PC PN50 is powered by integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics, delivering performance improvements of over 150% when compared with traditional mini PC graphics  so it is ready to thrill with high-resolution, ultrarealistic visual content. PN50 supports a single 8K display at up to 60Hz and also supports up to four displays with 4K resolution at 60Hz through HDMI, DisplayPort over dual USB-C and user-configurable ports,(2) without any limitation(1) on the combination.Mini PC PN50 also supports stunning 8K UHD through DisplayPort 1.4 or Type-C DisplayPort, for detail thats 4X times greater than 4K or a remarkable 16X higher than traditional Full HD output. Specifically, PN50 will pump 8K visuals at up to 30Hz via a single DisplayPort and at up to 60Hz through DisplayPort Dual-Mode (DP++)  bringing every image to life in breathtaking style.ASUS Mini PC PN50 provides comprehensive connectivity with multiple ports, including a front-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with both Battery Charging 1.2 and DisplayPort 1.4 support, a rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, and a configurable port(2) to support legacy devices, additional displays or multiple network connections (offered as standard in UK with DisplayPort 1.4, other options available on request). The new machine also boasts WiFi 6 (802.11ax) for high-speed wireless connections.The options for PN50s configurable port include COM, VGA, LAN and DisplayPort 1.4. This provides users the freedom to choose their own combination of ports, making PN50 suitable for almost any conceivable display scenario.With a modern design featuring sleek lines and a stylish, brushed finish, ASUS Mini PC PN50 easily blends into home, office and retail environments. Lightweight and compact with 115 mm x 115 mm x 49 mm dimensions and a 0.62-liter volume, it can be placed almost anywhere and even attached to the back of a display with a VESA mount for a space-saving, all-in-one solution. A convenient sliding chassis design makes it easy add or upgrade an M.2 SSD, 2.5-inch HDD, SSD, ormemory in two easy steps, using just a screwdriver. A bare-bones option is also available, giving consumers maximum flexibility to customize their setups.ASUS Mini PC PN50 has an energy-efficient design that reduces environmental impact while helping to lower operating costs, in business environments or the home. The eco-friendly ASUS Mini PC series has received of some of the industry's highest environmental certifications, including Energy Star. Specifically, PN50 consumes as little as 10 W at idle. It is also whisper-quiet, generating just 21.9 dBA at idle and 34.7 dBA at full load.(5)ASUS MiniPC PN50 will be available from September via local distribution and retailers. UK barebone configurations, coming soon at SCAN.co.uk Amazon.co.uk and Ebuyer.com , include the below at the listed price points and are provided with a 3yr limited warranty:--