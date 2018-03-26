ASUS Reveals One-off 24K Gold Edition ROG Astral RTX 5090D Graphics Card at Bilibili World 2025

Tony Yu, General Manager of ASUS China, presenting the ROG ASTRAL GeForce RTX 5090D Gold Edition at BiliBili World 2025 (Source: Weibo)


ASUS has stunned the tech world with the unveiling of an extravagant, one-of-a-kind ROG ASTRAL GeForce RTX 5090D Gold Edition graphics card at Bilibili World 2025. Crafted from 5KG of 24K gold, this ultra-exclusive GPU is a fusion of extreme gaming performance and opulent craftsmanship, targeting high-end collectors and elite PC enthusiasts. The graphics card is said to be valued at ¥5,010,000, which is approximately US$699,000 or £516,000. The graphics card is encased in glass and on display at the ASUS Republic of Gamers booth at Bilibili World 2025.



A Masterpiece of Luxury and Performance

The RTX 5090D Golden Edition is not just a graphics cardits a statement piece. ASUS confirms this will be a strictly limited editiononly one unit exists worldwide, making it one of the most exclusive PC components ever created. The card is expected to be showcased at high-profile tech and luxury events before being auctioned or sold to a private buyer. Discussions on Weibo and Bilibili indicate massive interest from Chinese tech collectors, with some speculating a price tag in the millions of yuan due to its gold construction and extreme rarity. Comparisons are being drawn to previous ultra-luxury tech items, such as 24K gold-plated iPhones and diamond-encrusted gaming PCs.




