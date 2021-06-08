ASUS ROG Announces All-New Strix Gold Aura Edition Series

ASUS finally releases its latest power supply units with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 specifications that support the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards having the 12VHPWR connectors
to plug directly to the graphics card without the use of the 12VHPWR adapter cables. The ASUS ROG Strix Gold Aura Edition PSUs replaces the ROG Strix Series power supply units and are available in 750W, 850W, 1000W, and 1200W models. Like its predecessor, the all-new ASUS ROG Strix Gold Aura Edition PSUs features ASUS Aura RGB illumination which supports synchronization with the ASUS Aura Sync software. The ROG Strix Gold Aura Edition PSUs are backed with a 10-year warranty.
Press Release
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the Strix Gold Aura Edition series power supply units (PSUs), which pack the latest ATX 3.0 compatibility, improved cooling, 16-pin PCI Express (PCIe) support, and integrated Aura Sync RGB illumination.
We built the original Strix 850 W Gold PSU to provide stable, efficient, cool and quiet power to mainstream rigs of all stripes. But technology marches ever onward, and with modern graphics cards driving the new ATX 3.0 standard of power delivery, its time to take Strix to the next level.
Like its predecessor, the Strix Gold Aura Edition series available in 750 W, 850 W, 1000 W, and 1200 W variants stand apart from competing power supplies thanks to a larger heatsink for cool, quiet operation. With twice the volume of traditional PSU heatsinks, this design allows for lower temperatures, longer component lifespan, and longer 0dB operation under light and medium loads. However, with the Strix Gold Aura Edition, we went even further: the entire power supply is now encased in a sleek aluminum chassis that acts as its own heatsink, further reducing temperatures and minimizing noise.
Superb efficiency, improved airflow, and 16-pin power delivery
All this heat dissipation is aided by our 135 mm axial-tech fan design, featuring a dual ball-bearing for long-term operation. It also shares the same 80 PLUS® Gold certification as its predecessor, with efficient, low-ESR Japanese capacitors rated to last up to twice as long as standard caps.
Arguably the biggest upgrade, however, is the new 16-pin power connector for modern graphics cards. While previous power supplies required an adapter for use with certain modern GPUs, the Strix Gold Aura Edition power supplies are bundled with a native 16-pin PCIe cable that can pipe up to 600 W of clean, stable power directly to Strix GeForce RTX 4090 or TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards no adapter required.
Integrated Aura Sync illumination and a long 10-year warranty
In addition, as the name suggests, the Strix Gold Aura Edition series is now compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, thanks to new RGB lighting on the ROG Fearless Eye logo. Builders can make use of the included RGB connection cable to plug the power supply directly into a three-pin addressable RGB header on the motherboard, and its lighting can be synced with the rest of the system so the power supply can now enjoy all the same unique lighting patterns as other attached ROG gear.
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ASUS ROG Strix Series power supply units at ROG.ASUS.com.