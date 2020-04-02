ASUS ROG Strix Monitors Return to a Portable Form Factor With The XG16

Display



Panel size (diagonal):- 15.6" widescreen, 16:9 aspect

Display viewing area (H x V):- 344.16 x 193.59 mm

Panel backlight/ type:- W-LED / IPS

Display surface:- Anti-glare

Flicker-free:- Yes



True resolution:- 1920 x 1080

Refresh rate:- 144 Hz

Response time:- 3 ms (GTG)

Brightness (max.):- 300 cd/m²

Contrast ratio (max.):- 800:1

Viewing angle (CR>=10):- 178°(H) / 178°(V)



Input/ Output:- USB-C x 2 (1 for charging, 1 for DisplayPort out), micro HDMI



Power



Battery:- 7800 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Battery life:- 3 hours @ 144 Hz



Dimensions



Phys. dimensions (WxHxD):

- 360.52 x 225.52 x 11.8 mm (without stand)

- 360.52 x (348.73~463.73) x 282.45 mm (with stand)



Weight:



- XG16AHP-W: 1.6 kg (net), 3.8 kg (gross)

- XG16AHPE-W: 0.9 kg (net), 3.0 kg (gross)

- ROG tripod: 0.7 kg



Accessories



- USB Type-C cable

- USB Type-C-to-Type-A adapter

- Micro HDMI-to-HDMI cable

- Quick Start guide

- ROG Tripod

- ROG sleeve

- power adapter

- colour calibration report



Special features



Auto-rotation by DisplayWidget

Eye Care technology

G-Sync compatible



ROG Strix XG16AHPE:-

ROG Strix XG16AHP-W:-

ROG Strix XG16AHPE-W:- ROG Strix XG16AHP:- https://rog.asus.com/monitors/below-23-inches/rog-strix-xg16ahp-model/ ROG Strix XG16AHPE:- https://rog.asus.com/monitors/below-23-inches/rog-strix-xg16ahpe-model/ ROG Strix XG16AHP-W:- https://rog.asus.com/monitors/below-23-inches/rog-strix-xg16ahp-w-model/ ROG Strix XG16AHPE-W:- https://rog.asus.com/monitors/below-23-inches/rog-strix-xg16ahpe-w-model/

today announced, a portable 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) gaming monitor with a 144 Hz IPS panel and NVIDIA® G-SYNC®-compatibility for smooth, tear-free gaming visuals. Designed for gaming on the go, its built-in high-capacity battery, fold-out kickstand and tripod socket allow gamers to play anywhere. USB-C® and Micro HDMI® connectivity ensure compatibility with various input sources, ranging from mobile devices to the latest gaming consoles. ROG Strix XG16 is available in black or white colour schemes, and XG16AHP models feature the bundled ROG tripod for quick, versatile setup.The 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel in ROG Strix XG16 offers exceptionally vivid colour. Its 144 Hz refresh rate delivers supersmooth visuals while G-SYNC compatibility eliminates screen tearing to provide outstanding gaming experiences.ROG Strix XG16 is the first ROG portable gaming monitor to be offered with an entirely white finish. The monitor is also available with a classic black finish. Both models feature a unique rear cover design that gives each a distinct look.ROG Strix XG16 gives gamers the ability to play anywhere without having to worry about running out of battery life. It has a built-in high-capacity 7800 mAh battery that provides up to three hours of viewing at 144 Hz, and a quick-charge function enables up to two hours of use after just an hour of charging.A fold-out kickstand props Strix XG16 up to one of several viewing positions in both landscape and portrait orientation to provide the perfect viewing angles. Strix XG16 includes a tripod socket thats compatible with standard tripods, allowing the monitor to be used as a secondary screen for a laptop or a larger screen for mobile devices. The Strix XG16AHP models additionally include a bundled ROG tripod. For added convenience, the lightweight and compact Strix XG16 slips easily into the ROG sleeve.A micro HDMI and two USB-C ports provide versatile connectivity with a wide variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, cameras and more. When hooked up to a laptop or PC, the USB-C connection delivers both signal output and power to ROG Strix XG16. It can also be charged via the bundled USB-C cable and adapter.AVAILABILITY & PRICINGRegional availability and pricing remains to be confirmed. Keep an eye on the ASUS ROG social media channels for more information when it becomes available.Model Breakdown: