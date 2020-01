ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC and ROG Swift PG32UQX Gaming Monitors Announced at CES 2020

ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor

The ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC is designed for competitive gaming with an unparalleled 360Hz native refresh rate with comfortable 24.5-inch display size. The ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC gaming monitor delivers a smooth 360Hz refresh rate at Full HD resolution – the highest-end ROG gaming monitor to date.The ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX is the ultimate 4K HDR gaming monitor featuring an advanced NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE processor. The ROG Swift PG32UQX uses the revolutionary mini-LED technology with 1400 nits HDR and DCI-P3 colour offering a more lifelike HDR experience than ever before. The ROG Swift PG32UQX is a 32-inch gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution with support for 10-bit colour for stunning 4K HDR visuals. The monitor’s mini-LED backlighting has 1152 zones of dynamically local dimming for the brightest highlights and darkest blacks with superb colour contrast.The ROG Swift PG32UQX is also NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE-certified. All G-SYNC ULTIMATE-certified displays undergo a rigorous validation process and are subjected to 300 image quality tests to ensure they deliver consistent quality and maximum performance. The PG32UQX gaming monitor is also HDR 1400 compliant. To complete the monitor’s gaming aesthetics, the ROG Swift PG32UQX comes with an ASUS Aura Sync -enabled RGB LED Logo which can be synchronized with the rest of your ASUS Aura Sync-compatible lighting.Both the ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC and ROG Swift PG32UQX displays will be available later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to availability.