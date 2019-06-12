ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC and ROG Swift PG32UQX Gaming Monitors Announced at CES 2020

ASUS proudly announces two ROG Swift Gaming Monitors to be showcased at CES 2020 the ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC monitor, the worlds first 360Hz gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX 4K HDR gaming monitor.
ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor
The ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC is designed for competitive gaming with an unparalleled 360Hz native refresh rate with comfortable 24.5-inch display size. The ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC gaming monitor delivers a smooth 360Hz refresh rate at Full HD resolution the highest-end ROG gaming monitor to date.
ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC gaming monitor features
24.5-inch display
360Hz refresh rate
Full HD resolution
NVIDIA G-SYNC certified
ROG Swift PG32UQX 4K HDR Gaming Monitor
The ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX is the ultimate 4K HDR gaming monitor featuring an advanced NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE processor. The ROG Swift PG32UQX uses the revolutionary mini-LED technology with 1400 nits HDR and DCI-P3 colour offering a more lifelike HDR experience than ever before. The ROG Swift PG32UQX is a 32-inch gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution with support for 10-bit colour for stunning 4K HDR visuals. The monitors mini-LED backlighting has 1152 zones of dynamically local dimming for the brightest highlights and darkest blacks with superb colour contrast.
The ROG Swift PG32UQX is also NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE-certified. All G-SYNC ULTIMATE-certified displays undergo a rigorous validation process and are subjected to 300 image quality tests to ensure they deliver consistent quality and maximum performance. The PG32UQX gaming monitor is also HDR 1400 compliant. To complete the monitors gaming aesthetics, the ROG Swift PG32UQX comes with an ASUS Aura Sync-enabled RGB LED Logo which can be synchronized with the rest of your ASUS Aura Sync-compatible lighting.
ROG Swift PG32UQX gaming monitor features
32-inch Wide Screen (16:9) Display
Mini-LED Panel Backlight with 1400 nits peak brightness
4K 144Hz Refresh rate (10 bit)
1152 zones of dynamically local dimming
NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE certified
DisplayHDR 1400 Compliant
Both the ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC and ROG Swift PG32UQX displays will be available later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to availability.