ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX to Arrive At Retailers By End of May

Panel size (diagonal):- 32" (82.28 cm), widescreen

Panel backlight / type:- IPS / direct type Mini LED (1,152 zones)

Display surface:- Non-glare



Colour saturation:- 98% DCI-P3, 160% sRGB



Resolution:- 3840 x 2160

Refresh rate:- 144 Hz



Brightness:- 500 cd/m² (max / SDR on), 1,400 cd/m² (typical / HDR on)



Contrast ratio:- 400,000:1 (max. / HDR on)



Viewing angle (CR>=10):- 178°(H) / 178°(V)



Display colours:- 1073.7M (10-bit)



Response time:- 4 ms (Gray to Gray)



HDR:- DisplayHDR 1400



Video Features: G-SYNC ULTIMATE



Input/ Output:

- 1 x DisplayPort v1.4

- 3 x HDMI (v2.0)

- 3 x USB 3.0 (1 x upstream, 2 x downstream)

- 1 x USB 2.0

- 1 x 3.5 mm earphone jack



Digital signal frequency:



- HDMI: 30-150 kHz (H); 24-144 Hz (V)

- DisplayPort: 255 kHz (H); 1-144 Hz (V)



Mechanical design:



- Tilt: +20 ~ -5 degrees

- Swivel: +20 ~ -20 degrees

- Height adjustment: 0-70 mm

- VESA mount: 100 x 100 mm



LiveDash OLED display:- Yes, 2"



Tripod socket:- Yes



Physical dimensions:



- 727 x 504-574 x 306 mm

- 727 x 441 x 95 mm (without stand)



Weight:- 7.6 kg (without stand), 10.9 kg (net weight)



Compliance and standards:-



- TUV Flicker-Free

- TUV Low Blue Light

- DisplayHDR 1400

- G-SYNC ULTIMATE

announced today that thegaming monitor will be on shelves at retailers and etailers by the end of May 2021, adding another high-performance monitor to the small but growing stable of displays qualifying for NVIDIA's G-SYNC Ultimate pseudo-standard. If you're lucky enough to own one of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series or high performance RTX 20-series graphics cards than you'll likely find no better pair for extreme fidelity gaming this year.The ROG Swift PG32UQX is one of very few monitors to support full-array local dimming (FALD) across 1152 independent zones, allowing for deeper blacks and brighter whites up to 1400nits. As a result it qualifies for VESA's DisplayHDR 1400 certification on merit.NVIDIA reserve the G-SYNC Ultimate label for those monitors with their G-SYNC processor built-in, handling 4K HDR resolutions at 144Hz and supporting refresh rate-synced gaming for smoother experience without stuttering and tearing. Only 15 monitor models are currently validated at this level, including the PG32UQX.Colour reproduction is also set to be exceptional thanks to true 10-bit colour depth and a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut, letting the vistas offered by the best AAA titles pop even when you're in the heat of the action. The monitor arrives pre-calibrated out of the box, ensuring no hassle set-up.The ROG Swift PG32UQX is also one of a few monitors to support Display Streaming Compression technology, allowing 144Hz 4K gameplay through a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection without image quality degradation. Console gamers can also take advantage of an Adaptive Sync fallback mode that unlocks frame synced gameplay at up to 120Hz via HDMI.Beyond these mouth-watering specifications, the PG32UQX also features a tripod socket for mounting webcams and lighting for the perfect streaming setup.More information on this monitor can be found at the product page . Pricing and regional availability should be confirmed closer to the street date.