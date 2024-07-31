ASUS ROG Unveils Full Hatsune Miku Edition Gaming Ecosystem

ASUS Republic of Gamers, in partnership with Vocaloid icon Hatsune Miku and Crypton Future Media, has introduced an expansive limited-edition collection that transcends the usual peripheral lineup. The limited-edition ROG x Hatsune Miku collection merges cutting-edge gaming hardware with vibrant, anime-inspired aesthetics, offering fans a unique fusion of performance and style. ASUS ROG China unveiled the collection at the BiliBili World 2025 expo - an annual offline cultural carnival created by Bilibili.
Tony Yu, General Manager of ASUS China, shared a video on BiliBili unveiling the ROG x Hatsune Miku collection on the popular Chinese social media platform. In the video, he is seen assembling what is claimed to be the worlds first complete build of the limited-edition set, created in his studio.
The following ROG components are part of the Hatsune Miku Edition gaming PC, each featuring blue-green and pink highlights, along with themed graphics and co-branded design elements:
ROG STRIX X870E-H Gaming WiFi 7 Hatsune Miku Edition (AM5 motherboard)
ROG RYUO IV 360 ARGB Hatsune Miku Edition (liquid CPU cooler)
ROG ASTRAL GeForce RTX 5080 O16G Hatsune Miku Edition (graphics card)
ROG STRIX XG27ACMEG-G Hatsune Miku Edition (27" 260 Hz QHD gaming monitor)
ROG STRIX HELIOS II Hatsune Miku Edition (mid-tower PC case)
ROG THOR 1200 W Platinum III Hatsune Miku Edition (high-efficiency power supply)
ROG Strix Arion Hatsune Miku Edition (M.2 SSD enclosure)
ROG T-SHIRT I & II Hatsune Miku Edition (Hatsune Miku-themed apparel)
A Fusion of Gaming and Pop CultureThe collaboration celebrates Hatsune Mikus iconic status in digital entertainment, blending her signature turquoise color scheme and futuristic design elements with ROGs high-performance gaming gear. The collection is expected to include specially designed peripherals and components, featuring custom artwork and lighting effects that pay homage to the Vocaloid sensation.
While ASUS has not yet disclosed the full product lineup, previous collaborations such as the TUF Gaming x Hatsune Miku serieshave included themed motherboards, keyboards, mice, and apparel. Fans can anticipate similar offerings with the ROG iteration, potentially featuring premium components like gaming monitors, headsets, or even custom-built PCs.
Limited Availability and Fan Excitement
As with past ASUS anime collaborations like the ROG x GUNDAM collection, the ROG x Hatsune Miku collection is expected to be a limited-edition release, making it a sought-after item for both gamers and collectors. Promotional materials suggest that the products will incorporate exclusive packaging and digital content, further enhancing their appeal.
Learn more about the ROG x Hatsune Miku collection.