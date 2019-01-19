ASUS Rolls Out AI Noise-Canceling Microphone Tech.

PRESS RELEASE
12.06.2020 - ASUS today announced new AI Noise-Cancelling Microphone (AI Mic) technology that intelligently eliminates unwanted background noise for clear voice communication for work or play. The new technology uses chipset-based machine learning to filter out and remove other human voices and ambient sounds like wind or traffic noise. This new technology is now available on the ASUS AI Noise Canceling Mic Adapter and the latest ROG headsets.
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter is the world's first USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter with integrated AI Mic technology. It connects to any headset via a 3.5 mm audio jack to provide users with crystal-clear voice communication. The built-in chipset handles all of the sound processing, so the adapter does not affect the performance of the mobile device, PC or laptop it is connected to. Weighing just 8 grams, the AI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter includes exclusive ASUS Hyper-Grounding technology to prevent electromagnetic interference for noise-free audio. In select markets, it is available with a USB Type-C-to-Type-A adapter.
ROG Strix Go
The new ROG Strix Go USB-C gaming headset features AI Mic for pristine audio. This lightweight and foldable gaming headset is compatible with smart devices, PCs, Mac as well as gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch (in Handheld mode) and Sony PlayStation 4.
ROG Strix Go 2.4
ROG Strix Go 2.4 utilizes a low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless connection via a USB-C dongle, making it compatible with smart devices, PCs, Mac as well as gaming consoles. A bundled 3.5 mm connector allows for connections to Microsoft Xbox One and other devices. In addition, AI Mic ensures pure voice communication whether the user is at home or on the go. A fast-charge feature provides up to three hours of use after just a 15-minute charge, and users can enjoy up to 25 hours of use on a full charge.
ROG Theta 7.1
ROG Theta 7.1 is a premium 7.1-channel surround-sound gaming headset that has eight discrete ASUS Essence drivers along with powerful virtual bass for precise positioning and exceptional audio as well as AI Mic that ensures unmatched crystal-clear in-game communication. A customized ROG home-theater-grade 7.1 DAC and four high-res ESS SABRE 9601 headphone drivers help deliver lossless audio that makes games come alive. The USB-C connector allows gamers to easily enjoy 7.1-surround audio on PC, consoles and mobile devices. ROG Theta 7.1 offers top-notch build quality and its ergonomic design ensures user comfort. In addition, it features customizable RGB lighting.
Additional information is available on the AI Noise-Canceling Microphone technology landing page here.
