ASUS Rolls Out New GeForce GT 710 With 4 HDMI Ports

Specifications

Graphics Engine: NVIDIA® GeForce GT 710

Bus Standard: PCI Express 2.0

OpenGL: OpenGL4.6

Video Memory: GDDR5 2GB

Engine Clock: 954 MHz

CUDA Core: 192

Memory Clock: 5012 MHz

Memory Interface: 64-bit

Resolution: Digital Max Resolution:3840x2160

Interface:

- HDMI Output: Yes x 4 (Native)

- HDCP Support: Yes (2.2)

Maximum Display Support: 4

Recommended PSU: 300W

The new ASUS GeForce GT 710 supports 3840×2160 (4K) resolution at 60 Hz on one display, 3840×2160 at 30Hz for two displays or more. Like all ASUS graphics cards manufactured today, the GT 710 also features the Auto-Extreme Technology – a precision automated manufacturing that makes a more reliable product. It also underwent ASUS’s 144-hour Validation Program. The ASUS GeForce GT 710 with its 4 HDMI ports is designed for business applications where multiple-monitor setups improve productivity.The ASUS GeForce GT 710 2G (GT710-4H-SL-2GD5) is expected to be priced around $50 USD. Learn more about the GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 graphics card at the ASUS website