ASUS Rolls Out New GeForce GT 710 With 4 HDMI Ports

NVIDIA launched the GeForce GT 710 graphics back in January 2016 which had 2GB of either GDDR3 or GDDR5 memory. After four years, ASUS launches a new model of the GeForce GT 710 sporting a passive cooler like the previous ASUS GeForce GT 710 (GT710-SL-2GD5) graphics card but now with four HDMI ports supporting multi-monitor setups of up to 4 displays. The new ASUS GeForce GT 710 (GT710-4H-SL-2GD5) graphics card is a passively-cooled single-slot graphics card designed for quiet multi-monitor productivity.
The new ASUS GeForce GT 710 supports 3840×2160 (4K) resolution at 60 Hz on one display, 3840×2160 at 30Hz for two displays or more. Like all ASUS graphics cards manufactured today, the GT 710 also features the Auto-Extreme Technology a precision automated manufacturing that makes a more reliable product. It also underwent ASUSs 144-hour Validation Program. The ASUS GeForce GT 710 with its 4 HDMI ports is designed for business applications where multiple-monitor setups improve productivity.
Specifications
Graphics Engine: NVIDIA® GeForce GT 710
Bus Standard: PCI Express 2.0
OpenGL: OpenGL4.6
Video Memory: GDDR5 2GB
Engine Clock: 954 MHz
CUDA Core: 192
Memory Clock: 5012 MHz
Memory Interface: 64-bit
Resolution: Digital Max Resolution:3840x2160
Interface:
- HDMI Output: Yes x 4 (Native)
- HDCP Support: Yes (2.2)
Maximum Display Support: 4
Recommended PSU: 300W
The ASUS GeForce GT 710 2G (GT710-4H-SL-2GD5) is expected to be priced around $50 USD. Learn more about the GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 graphics card at the ASUS website.