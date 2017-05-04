ASUS Teases ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Edition Gaming Laptop

ASUS Republic of Gamers partners with Norwegian DJ Alan Walker to become one of ROGs global ambassadors. Working with the world-renowned DJ, ROG teased a customized ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop dubbed ROG X ALAN WALKER edition. The laptop sports a white-coloured chassis with a visible ROG X ALAN WALKER laser engraving in the front cover alongside the DJs AW logo. The limited-edition gaming laptop also comes with a white laptop pouch bag and will be packaged in a transparent neon green box.



The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ROG X ALAN WALKER edition gaming laptop is said to be powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 octa-core processor and paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The laptop will be sporting a 14-inch PANTONE-certified 120Hz IPS display with narrow bezels. The laptops four speakers feature Dolby Atmos technology.

Alan Walker announces the collaboration with ASUS and unveils the ROG X ALAN WALKER gaming laptop via the DJs Instagram and Facebook pages.

It is not yet confirmed if this limited-edition laptop will be up for commercial sale. It might be an exclusively designed ROG laptop specifically for Alan Walker only.

