ASUS Teases ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Edition Gaming Laptop
ASUS Republic of Gamers partners with Norwegian DJ Alan Walker to become one of ROGs global ambassadors. Working with the world-renowned DJ, ROG teased a customized ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop dubbed ROG X ALAN WALKER edition. The laptop sports a white-coloured chassis with a visible ROG X ALAN WALKER laser engraving in the front cover alongside the DJs AW logo. The limited-edition gaming laptop also comes with a white laptop pouch bag and will be packaged in a transparent neon green box.
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ROG X ALAN WALKER edition gaming laptop is said to be powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 octa-core processor and paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The laptop will be sporting a 14-inch PANTONE-certified 120Hz IPS display with narrow bezels. The laptops four speakers feature Dolby Atmos technology.
Alan Walker announces the collaboration with ASUS and unveils the ROG X ALAN WALKER gaming laptop via the DJs Instagram and Facebook pages.
It is not yet confirmed if this limited-edition laptop will be up for commercial sale. It might be an exclusively designed ROG laptop specifically for Alan Walker only.
