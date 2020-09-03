ASUS UK Confirm Baseline RTX 30-Series TUF Pricing

NVIDIA[ announced the GeForce RTX 30-series earlier this week alongside Founders Edition pricing, and many of their partners have rushed to keep up and keep prospective customers informed. ASUS, one of the most popular graphics cards brands in the UK, has now reached the point of announcing suggested a UK MSRP for their baseline TUF models, followed up to state that an MSRP for other models is on its way.
Model - MSRP (inc. V.A.T.)
TUF-RTX3090-24G-GAMING - £1399
TUF-RTX3080-10G-GAMING - £649
ASUS UK will also be releasing factory overclocked 'A' and 'OC' TUF models, so we can safely assume that the baseline TUF models conform to reference specifications while being shipped equipped with the triple-fan TUF cooler design. The pricing as stated matches that of NVIDIA's Founders Edition when purchased directly.
Some UK retailers have already updated their listings to reflect these prices and also include guidance for the premium ROG Strix variants. Until confirmed by ASUS or made available to pre-order, customers should consider them placeholders only.