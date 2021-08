ASUS Unveils ROG Phone 5s Pro Gaming Phone

GameCool 5 Cooling System

ROG Vision rear matrix displayQualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform144 Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED displayGameFX: Audiophile-grade dual front-facing stereo speakersAirtrigger 5: Supports multiple inputs for total controlDual Battery: Centered CPU design with dual battery (3000mAh + 3000mAh)Flagship Triple Camera with Sony IMX686 flagship sensorAeroActive Cooler 5 accessory for additional active coolingASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG Phone 5s Pro at ASUS Republic of Gamers