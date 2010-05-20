ASUS Unveils ROG Phone 5s Pro Gaming Phone

ASUS unveils the new ROG Phone 5s Pro gaming phone, an upgraded version of the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone, expected to launch in Q4 2021. The ROG Phone 5s Pro comes fitted with the upgraded Snapdragon® 888+ 5G Mobile Platform which is clocked up to 3.0GHz, higher than ROG Phone 5s Snapdragon 888 clocked lower at 2.84GHz. Aside from the faster processor, the ROG Phone 5s Pro features the new ROG Vision display. a display placed on the back of the phone which can show custom animation or system events. The ROG Phone 5s Pro with its more powerful processor comes fitted with an upgraded cooling solution the GameCool 5 Cooling System. The ROG Phone 5s Pro shares other features and specifications with the ROG Phone 5 including the phones dimensions, AMOLED display, dual battery, and others.
GameCool 5 Cooling System
ROG Phone 5s Pro Key Features
ROG Vision rear matrix display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform
144 Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display
GameFX: Audiophile-grade dual front-facing stereo speakers
Airtrigger 5: Supports multiple inputs for total control
Dual Battery: Centered CPU design with dual battery (3000mAh + 3000mAh)
Flagship Triple Camera with Sony IMX686 flagship sensor
AeroActive Cooler 5 accessory for additional active cooling
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG Phone 5s Pro at ASUS Republic of Gamers