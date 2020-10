ASUS X Bandai Collection: GUNDAM and ZAKU Series Gaming PC Components

ROG GUNDAM

TUF ZAKU

The ROG GUNDAM Edition gaming components is a complete collection that will create a complete GUNDAM-themed high-end gaming PC. This included the ROG MAXIMUM XII EXTREME (M12E) GUNDAM motherboard, a Gundam-themed version of the Z490-based ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME motherboard. A ROG Strix Z490 GUNDAM (WiFi)* motherboard is also available at a cheaper price point than the M12E.The GUNDAM Collection also includes the ROG Strix RTX 3090 GUNDAM graphics card and ROG Strix 850W GUNDAM power supply.The GUNDAM Collection is complete with a ROG Helios Gundam Edition chassis (no photo), the ASUS-RT-AX82U GUNDAM gaming router, ROG Strix XG279Q GUNDAM gaming monitor, and a set of GUNDAM-themed peripherals.The TUF ZAKU Collection is also a complete set of components to build a complete gaming PC, all in a fiery red colour.The TUF ZAKU Series features the TUF GAMING B550 ZAKU (WiFi) motherboard that features the AMD Ryzen processors. For graphics, the TUF ZAKU Series sports the TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU Edition graphics card. The ZAKU Series also includes the TUF Gaming 240 RGB AIO Liquid Cooler (ZEON), VG27AQL ZAKU Gaming Monitor, and a set of gaming peripherals.