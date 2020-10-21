ASUS X Bandai Collection: GUNDAM and ZAKU Series Gaming PC Components

ASUS collaborated with Bandai to present the GUNDAM and ZAKU collection of gaming components including three motherboards, graphics cards, power supply, cooling, chassis, gaming monitor, peripherals and accessories. Spotted online in the Asian region, the GUNDAM and ZAKU Series are limited-edition versions of ASUSs existing products. The ROG X Bandai Collection features two distinct lines the GUNDAM Series inspired by EFSF's RX-78-2 Gundam and the ZAKU Series inspired by Zeon Char's Zaku II. The GUNDAM and ZAKU Series features motherboard(s), graphics card, gaming case, gaming monitor, peripherals, and router models.
ROG GUNDAM
The ROG GUNDAM Edition gaming components is a complete collection that will create a complete GUNDAM-themed high-end gaming PC. This included the ROG MAXIMUM XII EXTREME (M12E) GUNDAM motherboard, a Gundam-themed version of the Z490-based ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME motherboard. A ROG Strix Z490 GUNDAM (WiFi)* motherboard is also available at a cheaper price point than the M12E.
The GUNDAM Collection also includes the ROG Strix RTX 3090 GUNDAM graphics card and ROG Strix 850W GUNDAM power supply.
The GUNDAM Collection is complete with a ROG Helios Gundam Edition chassis (no photo), the ASUS-RT-AX82U GUNDAM gaming router, ROG Strix XG279Q GUNDAM gaming monitor, and a set of GUNDAM-themed peripherals.
TUF ZAKU
The TUF ZAKU Collection is also a complete set of components to build a complete gaming PC, all in a fiery red colour.
The TUF ZAKU Series features the TUF GAMING B550 ZAKU (WiFi) motherboard that features the AMD Ryzen processors. For graphics, the TUF ZAKU Series sports the TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU Edition graphics card. The ZAKU Series also includes the TUF Gaming 240 RGB AIO Liquid Cooler (ZEON), VG27AQL ZAKU Gaming Monitor, and a set of gaming peripherals.
ASUS did not reveal any information on launch pricing and availability as of this writing. Rumours about the GUNDAM and ZAKU collection to be an Asian region exclusive is also not confirmed.
* may not be exact model name