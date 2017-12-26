ASUSTOR Introduces Drivestor 2 Pro and 4 Pro

Press Release
ASUSTOR's new beautiful diamond-cut Drivestor Pro series come with a powerful, yet efficient Realtek RTD1296 1.4GHz Quad-Core CPU and 2 GB of DDR4 memory for an ultra-fast, ultra-affordable storage solution. Offered in 2-bay Drivestor 2 Pro and 4-bay Drivestor 4 Pro, the Drivestor Pro series features hot-swappable HDD drive bays while the powerful processor provides seamless 4K transcoding when streaming with the brand-new Media Mode for smooth movie playback. Both models also feature fast 2.5GbE networking and the all-new ADM 4.0 operating system.
All-New ADM 4.0
The ASUSTOR Drivestor Pro series is the first out of the gate to use the all-new ADM 4.0 operating system. ADM 4.0 greatly increases efficiency due to its many security and performance upgrades that include, but are not limited to OpenSSL and Samba. Aesthetic and usage improvements are also found in ADM 4.0 such as dark mode, task monitoring, and a smarter search and they greatly improve the user experience. ADM has more than 200 applications in App Central that include various tools, business applications, office applications and digital home entertainment, bringing even more functionality to your ASUSTOR NAS.
Backup and Security
The Drivestor Pro series brings a comprehensive backup solution that helps content creation studios to increase their efficiency. Use EZ Connect to log in to a NAS and access your data anytime and anywhere. For increased security, HTTPS encrypted connections can be made to ensure data is protected from man-in-the-middle attacks. DataSync Center, Cloud backup Center and other backup apps help put data both online and offline, ensuring that data is safe and free from downtime.
Wake on LAN/Wake on WAN
The Drivestor Pro series also supports Wake on WAN and Wake on LAN to enable powering on the NAS from both inside and outside the home or office. Keeping a NAS off when not in use helps preserve hardware longevity, save power and keep malicious parties from accessing your data.
Snapshot Center
The Drivestor Pro Series features the Snapshot Center, which supports iSCSI and EZ Sync, quickly restores important files to previous versions in the event of data corruption or unintentional modification, ensuring that data remains safe.
Pricing
The ASUSTOR Drivestor 2 Pro (AS3302T) and Drivestor 4 Pro (AS3304T) retails for US$249 and US$329, respectively.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« AOC Launches I1601P Portable Monitor with Hybrid USB-C and USB-A Connection · ASUSTOR Introduces Drivestor 2 Pro and 4 Pro · Philips 498P9Z 49 165Hz Superwide Monitor Launched »