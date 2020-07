Audeze Launches Penrose Wireless Planar Magnetic Gaming Headset

- Audeze 100mm planar magnetic drivers- Lossless 2.4GHz low-latency connection- Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC and AAC)- Detachable broadcast-quality microphone- Comfortable memory foam paddingStyle: Over-ear, closed-circumauralTransducer Type: Planar MagneticMagnetic Structure: Fluxor magnet arrayPhase Management: FazorMagnet Type: Neodymium N50Diaphragm Type: Ultra-Thin UniforceTransducer Size: 100mmMaximum SPL: >120dBFrequency Response: 10Hz - 50kHzTHD: <0.1% (1 kHz, 1mW)Earpads: Contoured memory foam: artificial leatherMicrophone: Detachable broadcast quality micBattery Type: Lithium-polymer (15hr battery life)Wireless Connection: 2.4 GHz Wireless (16bit/48kHz) + Bluetooth (SBC, AAC)Wired Connection: 3.5mm analog audio, USB-A-to-C chargingWeight: 320 grams (including battery)Audeze launches two models of the Audeze Penrose wireless planar magnetic gaming headset – the Penrose X for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PCs and the Penrose for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac. Both the Penrose and Penrose X gets an MSRP of $299. Now available for pre-order at Audeze.com at a special pre-order pricing of $249.