Audeze Launches Penrose Wireless Planar Magnetic Gaming Headset
Audeze, a world-renowned maker of audiophile-grade audio gear, introduces its newest gaming headset the Audeze Penrose gaming headset. The Audeze Penrose wireless planar magnetic gaming headset is the first Audeze headset designed specifically with high-performance wireless console gaming in mind. The gaming headset feature Audezes patented 100mm Planar Magnetic driver technology found in Audezes audiophile-grade headphones.
The Audeze Penrose and Penrose X feature a high performance dual wireless connection having Bluetooth 5.0 and low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connectivity options, both of which can be used simultaneously. The gaming headset also packs a broadcast-quality microphone for an enhanced chat and streaming voice recording.
Features
- Audeze 100mm planar magnetic drivers
- Lossless 2.4GHz low-latency connection
- Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC and AAC)
- Detachable broadcast-quality microphone
- Comfortable memory foam padding
Specifications
Style: Over-ear, closed-circumaural
Transducer Type: Planar Magnetic
Magnetic Structure: Fluxor magnet array
Phase Management: Fazor
Magnet Type: Neodymium N50
Diaphragm Type: Ultra-Thin Uniforce
Transducer Size: 100mm
Maximum SPL: >120dB
Frequency Response: 10Hz - 50kHz
THD: <0.1% (1 kHz, 1mW)
Earpads: Contoured memory foam: artificial leather
Microphone: Detachable broadcast quality mic
Battery Type: Lithium-polymer (15hr battery life)
Wireless Connection: 2.4 GHz Wireless (16bit/48kHz) + Bluetooth (SBC, AAC)
Wired Connection: 3.5mm analog audio, USB-A-to-C charging
Weight: 320 grams (including battery)
Pricing and Availability
Audeze launches two models of the Audeze Penrose wireless planar magnetic gaming headset the Penrose X for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PCs and the Penrose for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac. Both the Penrose and Penrose X gets an MSRP of $299. Now available for pre-order at Audeze.com at a special pre-order pricing of $249.
