Audeze Maxwell Wasabi Limited Edition Gaming Headset Launched

Audeze introduces the Maxwell Wasabi Edition, a striking new limited edition release that gleams in a vibrant green and gold high-gloss electroplated finish. In collaboration with Microsoft Xbox, this gaming headset promises to elevate your experience with award-winning audio quality, low-latency wireless connectivity, and an impressive 80-hour battery life. Get ready to outperform and outlast the competition all while making a stylish statement.
The Audeze Maxwell was launched back in 2022, features 90mm planar magnetic drivers delivering powerful bass and pinpoint precision audio. This gaming headset also features patented technologies including Uniforce voice coils, Fluxor magnets, and Fazor waveguides.
Features
- Limited edition electroplated version of Maxwell for Xbox
- 80hr+ Battery Life with Fast Charge for All Day Play in 20 min
- Ultra-Low Latency Wireless with 3X Range of Traditional 2.4Ghz
- First-in-Class Bluetooth 5.3 supports LE Audio, LC3plus, LDAC
- Class-Leading High-Resolution Audio up to 24-bit/96kHz
- Embedded Dolby Atmos® License (Xbox version only)
- All-New Reinforced Chassis Built with Aluminum and Steel
- FILTER Noise Reduction Technology for Clear Communications
- Award-winning Audeze 90mm Planar Magnetic Drivers
Pricing and Availability
The Audeze Maxwell Wasabi Edition is available on the Audeze webstore for $329.00.