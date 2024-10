Audeze Maxwell Wasabi Limited Edition Gaming Headset Launched

- Limited edition electroplated version of Maxwell for Xbox- 80hr+ Battery Life with Fast Charge for All Day Play in 20 min- Ultra-Low Latency Wireless with 3X Range of Traditional 2.4Ghz- First-in-Class Bluetooth 5.3 supports LE Audio, LC3plus, LDAC- Class-Leading High-Resolution Audio up to 24-bit/96kHz- Embedded Dolby Atmos® License (Xbox version only)- All-New Reinforced Chassis Built with Aluminum and Steel- FILTER™ Noise Reduction Technology for Clear Communications- Award-winning Audeze 90mm Planar Magnetic DriversThe Audeze Maxwell Wasabi Edition is available on the Audeze webstore for $329.00.